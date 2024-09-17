SEARCH
Report: Arsenal Targets LaLiga Star for January Boost

By Alex Bates
Arsenal’s January Transfer Strategy: Eyes Set on Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal’s ambition to enhance their defensive line is taking a tangible shape with the North London club reportedly setting their sights on Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez. As Mikel Arteta seeks to reinforce his squad, particularly the left-back position, the buzz around potential January moves is growing louder.

Exploring Arsenal’s Defensive Options

Arsenal’s current scenario sees Jurrien Timber fulfilling the left-back role in recent Premier League outings, relegating Oleksandr Zinchenko to a secondary option. With the January transfer window on the horizon, Arteta’s strategy appears to be shifting towards strengthening this position. According to TEAMtalk, “Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Girona star Miguel Gutierrez in January as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in the left-back position.”

Competition Heats Up for Gutierrez

The pursuit of Gutierrez is not without its challenges. Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto, cited by Football Espana, notes that Arsenal’s intent to acquire Gutierrez will face stiff competition from European powerhouses such as Bologna, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen. Despite Bologna’s summer offer, Gutierrez chose to stay with Girona, reflecting his commitment to further his development at a club that values his contributions, especially with his role in the Champions League looming large.

Real Madrid’s Stake in Gutierrez’s Future

Adding an intriguing layer to this narrative is Real Madrid’s contractual ties with Gutierrez, who is a product of their academy. Despite leaving for more playing time, Madrid retains an €8 million buyback option and a 50% sell-on clause, elements that could influence any future transfer dealings. However, Madrid seems uninterested in recalling Gutierrez, given their stacked roster with reported imminent arrivals like Alphonso Davies.

Arsenal’s Broader Transfer Movements

Amidst these speculations, TEAMtalk has disclosed that Arsenal might consider offloading Zinchenko, positioning Gutierrez as a potential replacement. The report states, “Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are open to selling Zinchenko in January and therefore Gutierrez could be brought in as a replacement for him.” This move could mark a significant reshuffle in Arsenal’s defensive lineup, which also anticipates the eventual departure of Kieran Tierney, linked with clubs like Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Miguel Gutierrez’s Impact on the Pitch

Miguel Gutierrez’s stats from Fbref provide a comprehensive view into his performance over the last year, presenting a vivid picture of why he is currently a sought-after talent in European football. His non-penalty goals and expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes, situated at the 69th and 85th percentiles respectively, illustrate a player who not only creates chances but also poses a significant threat from the left flank.

Precision in Playmaking

A standout feature in Gutierrez’s game is his playmaking ability. Ranking in the 95th percentile for expected assisted goals (xA) reflects his keen eye for creating scoring opportunities. His overall assist potential is further underscored by a 73rd percentile ranking in shot-creating actions, which amalgamates the direct and indirect contributions he makes towards creating a shot attempt. Furthermore, his 93rd percentile in pass completion percentage from a hefty 56.33 attempted passes evidences his reliability and precision in distributing the ball.

Balanced Defensive and Offensive Skills

Gutierrez perhaps has room to grow defensively, as his stats show he’s not overly involved in defensive situations. His percentile for tackles is low at the 4th percentile, indicating room for improvement in one-on-one confrontations. Also his positioning and ability to read the game, sit quite low for blocks and interceptions.

With such detailed performance data and stats, it’s clear that Miguel Gutierrez represents a valuable asset. Fbref’s analytical tools highlight not just the areas where he excels but also those where future development could make him even more indispensable to any team looking to bolster their defensive line while adding offensive flair from the back.

