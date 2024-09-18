How to Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Champions League Group Stage

Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Champions League Showdown Returns

Manchester City kick off their Champions League journey tonight at the Etihad, hosting Italian giants Inter Milan. This fixture brings back memories of City’s first-ever triumph in Europe, where Pep Guardiola’s side overcame Inter in a tense final two seasons ago.

Since then, City have continued their upward trajectory, making a powerful start to the current campaign. Yet, Guardiola knows his side will face a stern challenge against an Inter Milan squad that has remained one of the most consistent forces in European football. The Nerazzurri, under Simone Inzaghi, are renowned for their tactical discipline and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan

For UK viewers, the match will be aired live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live Streaming Options

Subscribers can stream the match through the Discovery+ app, making it easy to catch all the action on the go.

