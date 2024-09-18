Coventry City host Tottenham in Carabao Cup – How to watch and follow

Spurs aim to bounce back against Coventry City in Carabao Cup

Tottenham begin their Carabao Cup journey tonight, facing Championship side Coventry City in a crucial clash. After a disheartening defeat in the north London derby, Spurs cannot afford another setback, especially this early in the competition. Their fans, hungry for success, will demand a strong response.

Last year’s early exit from the Carabao Cup was one of the low points of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure. With their trophy drought extending, Spurs will be determined to go deeper into this tournament, aiming to bring silverware back to North London. Another premature exit could raise further questions about their ability to perform under pressure and pile additional scrutiny on the manager.

Coventry City, meanwhile, will see this as an opportunity to upset the odds, playing with the freedom that comes with being underdogs. Spurs must remain focused if they want to avoid an embarrassing defeat and progress to the next round.

How to watch Coventry City vs Tottenham

Fans can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or stream it via Sky Go. For real-time updates, follow Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

