West Ham vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time, Team News, and How to Watch Live

West Ham and Liverpool Gear Up for Crucial Premier League Clash

West Ham welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium this weekend, eager to extend their unbeaten run against their London rivals this season. The Hammers, under Julen Lopetegui, have shown resilience but remain in search of a more convincing start.

West Ham’s Recent Performances

Lopetegui’s side claimed a solid 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last month before securing a late 1-1 draw at Fulham. While the Hammers have demonstrated fighting spirit, Lopetegui admitted there is still work to be done to tighten their play and find greater consistency, particularly as they look to compete at the highest levels.

Chelsea’s Start Under Enzo Maresca

On the opposite side, Chelsea have had a steady beginning to the season under new head coach Enzo Maresca. Despite challenges off the pitch, including injuries to key players, the Blues remain unbeaten since their opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. A hard-fought 1-0 win at Bournemouth has bolstered their momentum ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Key Team News

West Ham’s Emerson Palmieri faces a race against time to feature against his former club after being forced off with injury in their previous match against Fulham. Meanwhile, Niclas Fullkrug remains a doubt after picking up a knock during the international break.

Chelsea are set to miss Reece James, but Maresca has received a significant boost with several key players returning to training. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto, and Romeo Lavia are all back in the fold, giving Chelsea much-needed depth as they approach this crucial fixture.

Kick-off Time and Where to Watch

The match is scheduled for a 12:30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the London Stadium. Fans can catch the game live on TNT Sports 1 or via live stream on Discovery+.

West Ham and Chelsea may still be finding their rhythm, but with both teams determined to assert themselves in this London derby, it promises to be a thrilling contest.

