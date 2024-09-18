Brighton Secure Victory Over Wolves in Dramatic Cup Clash

Brighton March Into League Cup Fourth Round with Wolves Win

Brighton & Hove Albion’s strong start to the season continued as they secured their spot in the fourth round of the League Cup, beating Wolves in a hard-fought match. Under the guidance of new boss Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton have now gone six games unbeaten, winning four. The Seagulls’ determination was evident, and their clinical finishing made all the difference.

Early Dominance from Brighton

Brighton quickly set the tone with Carlos Baleba’s sensational strike in the 14th minute. From outside the box, Baleba’s left-footed effort curved into the bottom corner, leaving Wolves’ goalkeeper José Sá with no chance. The goal sparked life into Brighton, as they looked to assert control over their visitors.

Their second goal, coming just 17 minutes later, was the result of Simon Adingra’s dazzling solo run. Adingra cut inside from the left, gliding past two Wolves defenders before unleashing a powerful shot that flew past Sá. It was a moment of magic that left Wolves chasing the game.

Wolves Fight Back

Gary O’Neil’s side showed resilience, clawing their way back into the match before the half-time whistle. Matt Doherty’s clever cut-back found Gonçalo Guedes, who calmly slotted the ball past Brighton keeper Jason Steele. The goal was a much-needed lifeline for Wolves, as they had struggled to carve out meaningful chances during the first half.

Wolves carried momentum into the second half and nearly equalised early on. Rodrigo Gomes broke through on goal, but Steele was equal to the challenge, making a crucial save to keep Brighton ahead. It was a key moment that could have swung the match in Wolves’ favour.

Ferdi Kadioglu Seals It for Brighton

Despite Wolves’ efforts, Brighton’s summer signing, Turkish full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, stepped up to restore his team’s two-goal cushion. Kadioglu, who joined from Fenerbahçe, found the net in the 85th minute with his first goal for the club. His strike settled the nerves of the home crowd, who were sensing a tense finale.

Tommy Doyle ensured a nervous ending for Brighton by scoring in stoppage time. His thunderous strike from the edge of the box reduced the deficit to just one, but it wasn’t enough to deny Brighton their win.

Defensive Heroics and Wolves’ Struggles

Wolves had their chances to force an equaliser, none more dramatic than Adam Webster’s near own-goal. As Nelson Semedo’s cross came in, Webster seemed to have deflected it towards his own net, but Jack Hinshelwood made a stunning goal-line clearance, preserving Brighton’s advantage.

It has been a tough campaign for Wolves, who have only won once this season, in the second round of the League Cup against Burnley. O’Neil’s side will need to find form quickly if they are to turn things around in the league, but this defeat further highlights their struggles.