Journalist: Arsenal Identify €60m Liverpool Target as Replacement for Veteran Star

Arsenal Prepare for Major Midfield Overhaul: Partey Set to Leave, Replacements Identified

Arsenal’s midfield is set for significant changes at the end of the 2024/25 season, with Thomas Partey expected to leave the club. As his contract enters its final 10 months, it has become increasingly clear that the Gunners are unlikely to extend the Ghanaian’s deal, positioning him for a potential free transfer in the summer of 2025.

According to Rudy Galetti’s report for TEAMtalk, several clubs are already eyeing Partey’s signature, including heavyweights from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. While Partey has been a crucial player for Arsenal, his ongoing injury issues and the club’s need to rejuvenate their midfield are the driving factors behind the decision to part ways.

Partey’s Departure: The Key Players in the Race

Partey’s departure seems to be a matter of “when” rather than “if.” Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have both been monitoring the situation closely. However, it is the Saudi Pro League’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) that seems to be leading the race for his services. Discussions between Partey’s representatives and the Saudi negotiators have been ongoing since June, with talks about personal terms already in place.

According to Galetti’s sources, the Saudi PIF’s goal is to “agree a pre-contract deal with the 31-year-old in January,” which would allow Partey to move on a free transfer next summer. With Juventus cooling their interest after bolstering their midfield, a move to either Saudi Arabia or Turkey looks like the most probable outcome for the Ghanaian international.

Despite his significant contribution to Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta, including his participation in the team’s strong start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, injuries have become a recurring issue for Partey. His limited availability, having missed 34 games last season, has pushed Arsenal to look for long-term replacements.

Arsenal’s Search for Partey’s Successor

With Partey’s departure looming, Arsenal sporting director Edu has already begun the process of identifying potential replacements. The Gunners targeted Youssouf Fofana over the summer, but the Frenchman’s preference for AC Milan saw Arsenal miss out on him.

Another name that came up during Arsenal’s search was Adrien Rabiot. However, Edu and his team ultimately decided against pursuing the former Juventus star due to his high wage demands. The versatile midfielder instead opted for a lucrative deal with Marseille.

TEAMtalk’s report highlights Arsenal’s growing interest in Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who was also a target for Liverpool earlier this summer. Zubimendi, who has a €60m release clause in his contract, chose to stay in La Liga despite Liverpool’s interest. However, his form at Sociedad has taken a dip, and reports suggest he now regrets not making the move to Merseyside.

With Liverpool potentially looking to reignite their interest in the Spaniard, Arsenal will need to act swiftly if they want to secure his services. According to sources, the Gunners are “attentive” to Zubimendi’s situation, making him a key target should Partey leave.

Tomiyasu’s Potential Departure and Arsenal’s Striker Plans

Aside from Partey, another player who could be heading for the exit is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The versatile defender is one of Arteta’s favourites, but with strong competition in Arsenal’s backline, Inter Milan has reportedly made Tomiyasu their top target for the January transfer window. Given that Jurrien Timber has made the left-back position his own, a switch to Inter might be the best option for Tomiyasu, especially as Arsenal are reportedly demanding at least £25m for his signature.

In terms of incoming transfers, Arsenal are also eyeing a potential move for a new striker to challenge Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. With names like Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, and Marcus Thuram being linked to the Gunners, the January transfer window could see more significant changes to the squad, depending on the form of Kai Havertz over the coming months.

Partey’s Impact and Injuries: The Decisive Factor?

Partey’s tenure at Arsenal has been somewhat bittersweet. While his performances on the pitch have been influential—evidenced by his 116 appearances, six goals, and four assists for the Gunners—his recurring injuries have become a major concern. His impressive display in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this season reminded fans of his quality, but his long-term fitness issues have made it difficult for him to maintain consistency.

With no option to extend Partey’s contract, unlike the case with Jorginho, all signs point towards Partey leaving Arsenal next summer. For Arsenal fans, it will be a tough goodbye, but the club’s future ambitions and squad balance may ultimately benefit from a fresh start in the midfield.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Arsenal fans will likely have mixed feelings about this latest development, but there is no doubt that the club is looking towards the future. For many supporters, Partey’s departure is both a sign of progress and a necessity. Injuries have hampered his ability to contribute consistently, and while his peak performances have been impressive, there’s a sense that the Gunners need a more reliable engine in the middle of the park.

For the Arsenal faithful, the potential signing of Zubimendi or a similar high-profile replacement could reignite the excitement surrounding the club’s ambitions. After all, Mikel Arteta’s philosophy is all about possession, control, and high-intensity football. A dynamic, injury-free midfielder could be the missing piece that helps Arsenal compete with Manchester City and other European giants.

There’s also excitement around the possibility of a new striker coming in to bolster the attack. If Arsenal can bring in a top-level forward and a reliable midfield presence, the Gunners could be in a prime position to challenge on all fronts. The fans will certainly be watching the January window with anticipation, hoping for a few key moves that will propel the team to new heights.