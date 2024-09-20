Report: Former Man Utd Striker Joins AEK Athens on 3 Year Deal

Martial Signs for AEK Athens After Man Utd Departure

Martial Moves to Greece

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has officially signed for AEK Athens, agreeing to a three-year deal with the Greek Super League side. The 28-year-old, who left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract this summer, embarks on a new chapter in his career after nine years with United.

Career at Man Utd

Martial made a significant impact at Manchester United, featuring in 317 games and netting 90 goals. Signed from Monaco in 2015 for £36 million, a world record fee for a teenager at the time, the Frenchman was a key figure in various campaigns but ultimately decided to move on after his contract concluded.

New Challenge at AEK Athens

AEK Athens, currently leading the Greek Super League after three wins from their opening four matches, presents Martial with an opportunity to reinvigorate his career. “I’m very happy. AEK was a chance for me and I want to give the best of myself to win trophies and bring joy to the fans,” Martial stated, clearly enthusiastic about the future.

International Career

Martial has earned 30 caps for France, scoring twice, though he has not represented his country since 2021. His time at AEK may offer a platform to return to the international fold.