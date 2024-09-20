Why Joelinton Wants to Leave Newcastle for Brazil One Day

Joelinton’s Dream of a Brazilian Return: Newcastle’s Brazilian Star Opens Up

Newcastle United’s talisman, Joelinton, has firmly established himself as a fan favourite at St James’ Park. The once out-of-position striker turned midfield dynamo has seen a transformation under Eddie Howe, and while his love for life in Newcastle remains evident, he has expressed his long-term dream of returning to his roots in Brazil.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet UOL via The Chronicle, Joelinton shared that despite his current success, he harbours ambitions of returning to South America, stating, “God willing, one day I hope to return and end my career at Sport, the club where I started.” This heartfelt admission signals a deep connection to his boyhood club, Sport Recife, where his journey as a professional footballer began in 2010.

From Struggling Striker to Midfield Mastery

Joelinton’s journey at Newcastle wasn’t always smooth sailing. Initially brought in by former manager Steve Bruce as a centre-forward, the Brazilian struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physical demands in that role. His £40 million price tag was often a point of criticism, with fans questioning whether he could meet the high expectations placed upon him.

It wasn’t until the arrival of Eddie Howe that Joelinton’s true potential was unlocked. Howe saw something others hadn’t—an engine capable of driving Newcastle’s midfield. “It’s a position I’ve always enjoyed playing,” Joelinton said, reflecting on his shift from striker to midfield enforcer. He credits not only Howe but also his former coach Julian Nagelsmann in Germany for his tactical development, saying, “I learnt a lot from [Julian] Nagelsmann tactically, and I think that helped me to be able to understand.”

Future Ambitions in Brazil

While Newcastle fans will be reassured that Joelinton has his best years ahead of him in England, the Brazilian still dreams of returning home. “I want to play for other clubs in Brazil. São Paulo were a club I followed too, it’s a very big club in our football,” Joelinton revealed. He also mentioned Palmeiras, expressing admiration for the club, adding that he has a friend who believes he’ll play there one day.

For Newcastle United, it’s clear that Joelinton is a player with both feet firmly on the ground in the North East for now. However, his long-term goal of returning to Brazil shows a deeper connection to his heritage.

A Newcastle Legend in the Making

At 26, Joelinton’s best footballing years are arguably still ahead of him, making his future at Newcastle United bright. But his journey from struggling striker to midfield powerhouse makes him a unique figure in the club’s history. As he continues to thrive under Howe’s leadership, his role as one of the team’s key players is undeniable.

“Newcastle United’s Brazilian hero Joelinton is loving life on Tyneside but admits, one day, he hopes to return to his native country before hanging up his playing boots,” The Chronicle wrote. This is a sentiment shared by Joelinton himself, but for now, his focus remains on delivering for Newcastle fans who have embraced him as one of their own.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For many Newcastle United fans, Joelinton’s candid thoughts on his future will come as bittersweet news. On the one hand, supporters have watched his transformation under Eddie Howe and grown to appreciate his commitment and performances in the black-and-white shirt. On the other hand, the thought of him leaving for Brazil in the future, particularly when he is still at his peak, could be hard to accept.

However, Joelinton’s ambition is understandable. Brazilian players often dream of returning home to finish their careers in familiar surroundings, playing for clubs they idolised growing up. Sport Recife, São Paulo, and Palmeiras all hold significant cultural weight in Brazilian football, and for Joelinton, playing for one of these sides would be a fitting conclusion to his career.

For now, though, Newcastle fans should rest easy. At 26, Joelinton has plenty more to offer, and his growth under Howe has been nothing short of remarkable. The midfield role he now occupies fits him like a glove, and with Newcastle’s continued ambitions in the Premier League and Europe, Joelinton will likely remain a key part of the team’s plans for the foreseeable future.