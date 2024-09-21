Missed Chances Cost United as Palace Hold On for a Valuable Draw

Manchester United Held by Resilient Crystal Palace in Goalless Stalemate

Manchester United were left frustrated as Crystal Palace held them to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Despite creating numerous chances, United could not find a way past former goalkeeper Dean Henderson, whose heroic display ensured the Eagles secured a point. Erik ten Hag’s side, fresh from a resounding 7-0 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Cup, could not replicate that ruthlessness against a well-organised Palace defence.

For United, the result adds to a season that has been a mixture of promise and frustration, while Palace remain without a win, continuing their struggles to convert performances into points.

United Dominate Early, but Henderson Stands Firm

United began the match with confidence, buoyed by their midweek cup success, and they dominated possession in the opening exchanges. Alejandro Garnacho, restored to the starting line-up in place of Marcus Rashford, was particularly lively down the left flank. His early effort, a curling strike towards the far post, forced Henderson into an excellent save, tipping the ball around the post to keep the score level.

The visitors continued to push forward, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez both going close, only to be denied by Henderson’s quick reflexes. The former United keeper was proving a thorn in his old club’s side, using his feet to block Martinez’s close-range effort.

Garnacho came even closer midway through the first half when his effort, following a delightful pass from Bruno Fernandes, clipped the crossbar. The rebound fell invitingly to Fernandes, who had been pulling the strings in midfield, but his shot bounced awkwardly off the turf and again struck the woodwork. It was a moment that encapsulated United’s frustration—on top but unable to capitalise on their dominance.

Palace Grow into the Game

Despite United’s early pressure, Palace gradually found their rhythm. Eberechi Eze, always a threat with his movement and vision, had Palace’s best chance of the half, finding space on the edge of the box. His low effort was comfortably gathered by United goalkeeper Andre Onana, but it served as a reminder that Palace were still very much in the contest.

As the half drew to a close, the Eagles grew in confidence, with Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard beginning to ask questions of United’s backline. However, it was Eze who remained Palace’s most dangerous player, drifting into pockets of space and testing the United defence with his trickery.

Even Contest in the Second Half

The second half proved more balanced, with Palace finding their footing and causing United problems on the counterattack. Bruno Fernandes, as ever, was at the heart of United’s creative play, curling a shot wide early in the half as the visitors looked to regain their first-half momentum.

United’s best chance of the second half fell once again to Garnacho, whose effort was brilliantly tipped around the post by Henderson. It was another crucial intervention from the Palace goalkeeper, whose commanding performance between the sticks was keeping the home side in the match.

At the other end, Palace came close when Eddie Nketiah, introduced in the second half, saw his shot parried by Onana. The rebound fell dangerously in the box, but Onana reacted superbly to claw the ball away from danger, preventing what seemed a certain goal.

However, Palace’s best chance came through Eze, who, unmarked from 12 yards out, somehow fired wide. It was a golden opportunity for the England forward to break the deadlock, but his miss left the home fans groaning in disbelief.

A Point That Satisfies Palace but Frustrates United

While the point was welcomed by Palace, who remain winless in 16th place, it is a result that leaves United lingering in 11th, far from where they expect to be. Erik ten Hag will be left ruing his side’s inability to turn possession and pressure into goals, with missed chances continuing to plague their Premier League campaign.

For Crystal Palace, the draw represents a hard-earned point. Henderson’s performance was undoubtedly the highlight, with the former United goalkeeper proving why he was once considered a future No. 1 at Old Trafford. His shot-stopping and composure provided a platform for Palace to secure a valuable result, and his efforts will give them hope as they seek their first league win of the season.