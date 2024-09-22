Manchester City host Arsenal in a crucial Premier League title race clash – Viewing Details

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Who will reign in the battle at the Etihad?

Manchester City face Arsenal in a highly anticipated Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium, a match that could have significant implications for the title race. As two of England’s most formidable sides, both clubs will be aiming to assert their dominance in the headline fixture of the weekend.

Liverpool temporarily sit at the summit of the league after a commanding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield, but both City and Arsenal can leapfrog them depending on the result here. Pep Guardiola’s men, known for their relentless style of play, will want to bounce back, while Arsenal, buoyed by their recent North London derby triumph, will be eager to continue their fine form.

Where and How to Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal

Football fans can catch this thrilling encounter live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting from 4:00 PM BST, ahead of the 4:30 PM kick-off. For those streaming, Sky Go will be available for subscribers.

