Redmen TV : “I’d have been raging if we’d won 3-1.”

Liverpool 3-0 Bournemouth: A Solid Win but Room for Improvement

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield. The match saw excellent performances from key players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, but as Paul Machin pointed out on The Redmen TV, there is still room for growth in this Liverpool squad.

Diaz Shines Again

Luis Diaz was the standout performer, scoring once again and setting the tone for Liverpool’s attacking play. In his post-match reaction, Machin praised Diaz’s consistent brilliance, noting that “Luis Diaz is what he’s been all season: sensational.” His ability to impact the game with his direct style and flair makes him an indispensable player in Klopp’s current setup. Comparing Diaz to Suarez, Machin mentioned, “Luis Diaz – Suarez-like brilliance for the first goal.” This high praise underlines just how important Diaz has become for Liverpool in their early-season form.

Nunez Off the Mark

Darwin Nunez, who has faced scrutiny this season, finally opened his account with a crucial goal in this match. Machin was impressed, saying, “Good on Nunes though, ultimately… played really well. He really, really did.” Nunez’s goal will certainly boost his confidence, and as Machin highlighted, “That’s a great goal for Darwin, and that will do him no end of good.” While there is stiff competition for starting spots, this performance might be a turning point for Nunez’s form in the coming games.

Midfield Magic: Gravenberch and Mac Allister

Liverpool’s midfield looked sharp, with Ryan Gravenberch pulling the strings. Machin was effusive in his praise of the Dutch midfielder, saying, “Gravenberch ran the show again.” He went on to compare him to Firmino, saying, “Everything Firmino can do, he can do, plus he’s got that Thiago shimmy where he can just free himself.” This ability to both dictate the tempo and unlock defenCes makes Gravenberch a key figure in Slot’s midfield revolution.

Alexis Mac Allister also received a mention for his versatility. Machin noted his shift to a more attacking role when Curtis Jones came on, commenting, “I’d like to see him do more of that; it’s a very different interpretation.” The Argentine’s flexibility gives Slot additional tactical options, and this fluidity in midfield could be key for Liverpool as the season progresses.

Solid Defensive Display

Liverpool’s defense, led by young goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, kept a clean sheet, something Machin was particularly happy about. “The most important thing is we kept the clean sheet,” Machin said, adding, “I’d have been raging if we’d won 3-1.” Kelleher’s performance was solid, with Machin emphasising that he made “huge saves” and was “spot on.”

The clean sheet wasn’t just a result of good goalkeeping; the entire defensive unit, from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Virgil van Dijk, played their part in stifling Bournemouth’s attacking threats. With the likes of Alisson out, Kelleher’s performance was a timely reminder of Liverpool’s depth in the goalkeeping department.

Room for Improvement

Despite the comfortable win, Machin believes that Liverpool missed an opportunity to make a real statement. “It should have been five or six,” he said, frustrated by the team’s inability to be more clinical in the second half. Liverpool had chances to pile on the goals but lacked that killer instinct to fully put the game to bed. Machin’s assessment was simple: “All that means to me is that there’s room for improvement.”

This desire for more from the team reflects the high standards Arne Slot has set, and while Liverpool fans will be pleased with the result, there’s no doubt that this team is capable of even better performances as the season unfolds.

Looking Ahead

With two games a week coming up, the challenge for Liverpool will be maintaining this level of intensity while rotating players. The squad depth will be tested, and Slot will need all his players firing to keep Liverpool in the hunt for major honours.