Report: US Billionaire Close to Everton Takeover Amid Financial Struggles

Friedkin Close to Everton Takeover: What This Means for the Club

Everton Football Club, a staple of the Premier League and a founding member of English football, has been searching for new ownership amidst financial struggles. Now, it appears that US billionaire Dan Friedkin, owner of AS Roma, is on the brink of acquiring the club from Farhad Moshiri, who currently holds a 94% stake. According to a Bloomberg report, talks are in advanced stages, and a deal could soon bring an end to the uncertainty that has plagued the club in recent years.

A New Chapter for Everton?

The potential takeover by Friedkin is a significant moment in Everton’s history. Moshiri, who has invested heavily in the club, has faced criticism for the club’s financial woes and poor performance on the pitch. A sale could usher in a new era, with Friedkin bringing not only capital but also a proven track record in football. As owner of AS Roma, Friedkin helped the Italian side win the Europa Conference League in 2022, albeit facing his own set of challenges in Rome.

The Everton sale follows a failed attempt earlier this year to sell the club to 777 Partners LLC. The collapse of that deal opened the door for other suitors, including Friedkin and US investor John Textor, though the latter’s involvement remains complex due to his existing stake in Crystal Palace.

Everton’s Financial Hurdles

Everton’s financial position is a major factor in this deal. The club is saddled with significant debt, including around $200 million owed to 777 Partners, as noted by Bloomberg. Any new owner will need to address these financial obligations head-on. Furthermore, Everton’s breach of profit and sustainability rules has resulted in points deductions, adding to their struggles on the pitch. The club currently sits 19th in the Premier League with no victories in their opening five matches.

The new ownership will also inherit the task of overseeing Everton’s transition to a new 53,000-seat stadium. The move is set for next year and is a crucial step in helping the club increase its revenue streams, especially as they aim to re-establish themselves as a competitive force in English football.

Friedkin’s Track Record at AS Roma

Friedkin’s experience with AS Roma offers a glimpse into what he might bring to Everton. His ownership of the Italian club has been marked by some successes, including the aforementioned Europa Conference League title in 2022. However, it has not been without its difficulties. AS Roma is currently 10th in Serie A, and recent turmoil saw the resignation of the club’s chief executive following the dismissal of manager Daniele De Rossi.

One of the key factors in Friedkin’s potential success at Everton will be whether he can bring stability and long-term planning to a club that has been plagued by instability for several years. His experience navigating the challenges of ownership in a high-pressure environment like Serie A could serve him well in the often chaotic world of Premier League football.

Everton’s Immediate Challenges

In the short term, Friedkin’s potential takeover won’t immediately solve the on-pitch issues that Everton struggled with at the start of this season. They are currently in a relegation battle, and without significant investment in the squad and a shift in management, their top-flight status may come under threat.

That said, Everton’s upcoming move to a state-of-the-art stadium, combined with the financial muscle Friedkin can offer, might provide the foundations for a stronger future. The question, though, is whether the new ownership can steer the club through these turbulent times quickly enough to avoid a drop into the Championship.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Everton fan’s perspective, the potential takeover by Dan Friedkin is both exciting and nerve-wracking. On one hand, after years of instability and poor performances under Farhad Moshiri, new ownership could finally bring the fresh start that the club desperately needs. Friedkin’s track record with AS Roma, which includes winning the Europa Conference League in 2022, shows that he understands how to build a competitive team in a tough environment.

However, concerns remain. Everton is saddled with significant debt, and any new owner must address that before focusing on squad improvements. With the club currently in a relegation battle, fans are rightly worried about whether the takeover will happen in time to impact the January transfer window — a crucial period for bringing in reinforcements to save the season.

There’s also a question of Friedkin’s commitment to long-term development. While the new stadium offers hope for increased revenue, Everton supporters want to see sustained investment in both the squad and the club’s infrastructure.

Overall, this deal could be a game-changer for Everton, but cautious optimism is the prevailing sentiment. It’s a wait-and-see situation as fans hope this takeover brings stability, smart decisions, and, most importantly, results on the pitch.