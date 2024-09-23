Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott: Latest Injury News and Return Dates for Liverpool

Liverpool Injury Update: Latest on Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott

Liverpool’s Form Rises as Fixture List Grows

Liverpool have rebounded well after their unexpected loss to Nottingham Forest, delivering back-to-back wins in a demanding week. First came an impressive 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League, followed by a comfortable 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

These results reflect well on Arne Slot’s team, who have shown an ability to respond to setbacks. However, the relentless nature of the season means there’s little time to rest. Up next, the Reds face West Ham in the Carabao Cup midweek before heading to Wolves for another Premier League test at the weekend.

Alisson Becker: Muscle Strain Raises Questions

A key concern for Liverpool is the fitness of Alisson Becker. The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up a muscle issue in the lead-up to the Bournemouth match, leaving his availability in doubt. Although the fact he was considered for selection suggests it’s not a serious injury, questions remain about his readiness for the upcoming games.

“He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not,” Slot mentioned before the Bournemouth clash, highlighting the fine balance between risk and recovery. Liverpool fans will be hoping for positive updates as the week progresses.

Potential return date: September/October 2024

Harvey Elliott: Foot Injury Delays Return

Before concerns about Alisson, Harvey Elliott was already sidelined with a significant injury. The young midfielder sustained a fractured foot while representing England’s U21s, with early reports suggesting he’ll be out for roughly a month.

“Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but not only for him, also for us because OK, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and he showed himself really well,” Slot said earlier this month. Elliott’s recovery will be carefully monitored, with Liverpool eager to see him back in action soon.

Potential return date: October 2024

What’s Next for Liverpool?

As the fixtures keep coming, Liverpool will be hoping to maintain their momentum, even with these injury concerns. While Alisson and Elliott work their way back to full fitness, the team must continue to perform under pressure, managing a packed schedule that shows no sign of slowing down.