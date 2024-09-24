Report: Friedkin Group Plans for Southgate Amid Everton Takeover Talks

Everton Takeover on the Horizon: Friedkin Group Eyes Gareth Southgate as Successor to Sean Dyche

The winds of change may soon sweep through the blue half of Merseyside, as Farhad Moshiri edges closer to finalising the sale of Everton Football Club to the Friedkin Group. This £500 million takeover, first discussed in January 2023, seems poised to usher in a new era at Goodison Park, as reported by GiveMeSport.

Moshiri’s long-standing desire to sell the club, paired with the Friedkin Group’s robust investment approach, has led to the identification of Gareth Southgate as a potential managerial successor to current Everton boss Sean Dyche. Dyche, who has only managed 23 victories across 69 matches, is facing increasing pressure after a winless start to the season.

Southgate Eyed as Dyche’s Successor

According to GiveMeSport sources, Dan Friedkin sees Southgate as a strong candidate to lead Everton into a new era. The former England manager is on the hunt for a fresh challenge after resigning from his national role following a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, which saw Spain lift the trophy.

Southgate, who earned £5 million annually while managing England, is reportedly being considered as a bold and ambitious choice for the Everton dugout. His ability to guide teams in challenging circumstances makes him an intriguing candidate for a club like Everton, which has been grappling with form, player injuries, and financial restrictions.

While Sean Dyche hasn’t been entirely blamed for the club’s struggles this season, Friedkin is thought to be considering all options as his takeover edges closer. With the Toffees yet to face any of the Premier League’s traditional top six sides until December, the upcoming fixtures could determine Dyche’s fate. There’s a belief behind the scenes that these matches represent an opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone and build some much-needed momentum.

Friedkin’s Investment and Everton’s Future

The Friedkin Group’s £200 million investment during their initial period of exclusivity demonstrated their commitment to the deal. As Moshiri prepares to step aside, a new chapter beckons for the Merseyside club. This significant financial backing, according to GiveMeSport, will help restructure debt and secure the club’s financial stability, with the cash possibly being turned into equity as part of the acquisition.

The potential managerial change adds another layer of complexity. Southgate, a manager known for his meticulous approach and leadership qualities, could bring a refreshing vision to Everton. However, questions remain about how long Dyche will hold on to his position and whether the timing of a change is appropriate. The uncertainty surrounding Dyche’s future, combined with the unpredictability of Premier League football, leaves Evertonians in a state of limbo.

Everton’s Current Struggles and Transfer Window Dilemmas

While managerial speculation dominates the headlines, on-field issues continue to plague the club. Despite a £16.9 million signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille, Everton failed to secure their first victory of the season, drawing with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend. The result leaves both sides still searching for their maiden win, with mounting pressure on Dyche to deliver.

In terms of squad reinforcements, the club has high hopes for Armando Broja, whose loan arrival from Chelsea was pushed through by Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell. Broja is seen as a potentially transformative player once he regains full fitness, offering much-needed support in attack, especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ongoing injury concerns.

According to GiveMeSport sources, Everton are also hopeful of retaining Calvert-Lewin, with the Albania international’s fitness being crucial to the club’s fortunes this season. The management is betting heavily on their attacking options to steer the club clear of the relegation battle.

A New Era on the Horizon

Moshiri has long sought an exit from Everton, and this impending sale represents a seismic shift for the club. Having refrained from making a public announcement, the Friedkin Group opted for discretion throughout the takeover process, keeping fans’ hopes in check. However, a joint statement with Blue Heaven Holdings confirmed that an agreement in principle has been reached.

If the takeover is completed, it could mark the dawn of a new era at Goodison Park, one where significant financial backing and a fresh managerial outlook could elevate the club from mediocrity. For now, fans will anxiously await further developments as the future of both the club’s ownership and its manager hangs in the balance.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential takeover of Everton by the Friedkin Group is a story that has divided opinion among fans. On one hand, there’s excitement about a new beginning for a club that has long been stuck in a rut, both financially and on the field. A prospective Southgate appointment only fuels this optimism, with many seeing him as a visionary leader who can handle the pressures of Premier League football. His experience with England in major tournaments gives credence to the notion that he could help guide Everton to stability.

However, there is also skepticism within certain circles of the fanbase. Sean Dyche may not have delivered consistent results, but he has had to navigate the season with significant restrictions, from a tight transfer budget to a squad riddled with injuries. Some supporters believe that he deserves more time, especially considering the club’s easier run of fixtures leading up to December.

For all the hope a new owner and manager might bring, the concerns around the club’s long-term stability cannot be ignored. Moshiri’s tenure, while initially promising, has been marred by mismanagement, and the Friedkin Group will have to address this if they wish to win over fans. Whether Southgate is the right man to lead this project remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: the clock is ticking for Everton to turn their fortunes around.