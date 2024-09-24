Report: Arsenal to Offer Forward New Deal Amid Interest

Arsenal’s Strategy with Leandro Trossard Amidst Transfer Speculations

Arsenal’s firm stance in the recent transfer window underscores their strategic plans for Leandro Trossard, as the club blocked a significant offer, ensuring he remains at the Emirates. This move highlights Trossard’s integral role and suggests upcoming contract discussions that could secure his future with the Gunners.

Arsenal Rejects Al-Ittihad’s Bid

In a notable decision, Arsenal turned down a £4 million loan proposal from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The deal included an obligation to buy for £25 million. Despite the influx of new talent, including Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea for the 2024/25 season, manager Mikel Arteta and the club are keen on retaining Trossard. According to a report by Nieuwsblad, sourced through Sport Witness, Arteta’s admiration for Trossard was a pivotal factor in this decision. The Belgian international, who had the option of tripling his earnings with the move, expressed reluctance to leave, showing his commitment to the North London team.

Trossard’s Role and Performance at Arsenal

Since his transfer from Brighton in January 2023 for £27 million, Trossard has faced challenges in securing a regular starting position. Under Arteta’s management, he has made 74 appearances but started only 39 games. Despite this, Trossard has proven his worth, contributing a goal or an assist every 111 minutes, a statistic that outshines fellow left forward Gabriel Martinelli’s 169 minutes.

Last month, after scoring as a substitute in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, Arteta praised Trossard’s attitude, highlighting his determination to prove his value on the pitch. This response not only speaks volumes about Trossard’s character but also about his critical impact during key moments in games.

Future Prospects for Trossard at Arsenal

As Trossard’s current contract extends until 2026, Arsenal have yet to commence renewal negotiations. However, the club’s actions suggest that an offer could be forthcoming. Trossard’s versatility in playing as an attacking midfielder, a false nine, or a winger, combined with his productive scoring and assist rates, make him a valuable asset that Arsenal would be keen to secure for the long term.

Implications for Arsenal’s Tactical Dynamics

Arsenal’s decision to keep Trossard reflects a broader strategy to enhance their squad depth and tactical flexibility. With Arteta at the helm, fostering competition while maintaining high squad morale will be crucial, especially as they balance domestic and European commitments. Trossard’s ability to influence games, whether starting or coming off the bench, will be vital as Arsenal continues to challenge on multiple fronts.