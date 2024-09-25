Manchester United Host FC Twente in Europa League: How to Watch Live

Manchester United Face FC Twente in Europa League Opener

Manchester United kick off their Europa League campaign tonight as they welcome Dutch side FC Twente to Old Trafford. All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag, who once wore Twente’s colours and began his managerial journey with the club, making this an intriguing matchup on both a personal and professional level.

United approach this fixture on the back of a resilient performance at Crystal Palace, though a goalless draw left room for improvement. Their earlier victories over Southampton and Barnsley, however, demonstrate their potential as they seek to build momentum.

Despite their strong squad, United have yet to hit top gear this season, and with the weight of expectation on their shoulders, they’ll need to prove they are worthy of their favourites’ tag tonight.

How to Watch Manchester United vs FC Twente

TV Broadcast: Catch the action live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm BST.

Live Stream: Fans can stream the match through the Discovery+ app or via Amazon Sports.

