Report: Southgate To Wait For High Profile Premier League Job

Southgate’s Eyes Set on Manchester United

The latest report from GIVEMESPORT provides a tantalising glimpse into Gareth Southgate’s current predicament, revealing that the former England manager is prepared to reject other offers while waiting for the potential vacancy at Manchester United. This comes amidst uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future, with sources suggesting that Southgate would “hold out for the Old Trafford job if it becomes clear that Erik ten Hag is in danger of being sacked in the coming months.”

Manchester United’s Current Conundrum

Despite their summer spending spree, Manchester United’s start to the season has been less than stellar. Defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool have left them trailing in the Premier League title race. Although Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United co-owner, showed faith in ten Hag by activating a 12-month extension, the pressure for silverware and Champions League qualification remains intense.

The Appeal of the Red Devils

Gareth Southgate’s interest in Manchester United isn’t merely about stepping into any managerial role but rather the allure of leading one of football’s most storied clubs. According to GIVEMESPORT, “Southgate remains intrigued by the possibility of being installed as ten Hag’s successor,” a sentiment that underscores the ambition driving the 54-year-old. His track record with England, highlighted by reaching consecutive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, positions him as a credible candidate for the top job at a club like Manchester United.

Everton’s Position in Southgate’s Plan

Everton, meanwhile, also find themselves in a precarious situation, having shown interest in Southgate as a replacement for Sean Dyche. However, the article indicate that Southgate would prefer to wait for the Manchester United opportunity, a decision that could leave Everton scrambling. This reflects a broader strategy by Southgate to align himself with a project offering both stability and potential for significant achievements.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s easy to get swept up in the drama of potential managerial moves, especially involving big names like Gareth Southgate and clubs of the stature of Manchester United and Everton. Southgate’s willingness to wait for the Manchester United job rather than jump at the first available opportunity speaks volumes about his strategic approach to his career. It also highlights the magnetic pull of top clubs, capable of keeping seasoned managers like Southgate in a holding pattern, awaiting their chance.

For Manchester United, choosing Southgate could signal a desire for stability and a manager who embodies both respect and tactical acumen. Everton, on the other hand, might need to reassess their options and possibly look towards managers who see the role at Goodison Park as a prime opportunity rather than a stepping stone. The unfolding of this managerial saga will undoubtedly be a litmus test for the ambitions and strategies of both clubs in the coming months.