“He’s Sacking Himself!” – Is Time Running Out for Erik Ten Hag at Man United?

Manchester United’s Draw with FC Twente: A Manager Under Pressure?

Manchester United’s recent 1-1 draw with FC Twente has once again raised more questions than answers about the current state of the club, especially under manager Erik ten Hag. Mark Goldbridge, the host of The United Stand, didn’t mince his words when he discussed the disappointing result and the mounting frustrations that are beginning to cloud Manchester United’s season.

Frustration Boiling Over

Goldbridge’s views reflect what many Manchester United fans are feeling. “Your faith in this side and this manager is being tested to the limits,” he said, referring to how Ten Hag’s decisions are coming under increasing scrutiny. As fans continue to watch underwhelming performances, it’s not just about the results on the pitch anymore; it’s about tactical choices, team selection, and player favouritism.

The most stinging of Goldbridge’s comments revolves around Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes, who captains the side, is a divisive figure when it comes to his consistent playing time. “Bruno Fernandes should’ve been taken off against Crystal Palace and then he plays a full 90 minutes again,” Goldbridge lamented, pointing to what he called “the most blatant bit of favouritism.”

Goldbridge’s point about Fernandes isn’t just about the Portuguese playmaker’s form but the message it sends to the squad. If players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, and Wayne Rooney have been substituted at various points in their United careers, what makes Fernandes untouchable? As Goldbridge aptly states, “I’ve seen Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney being subbed. Don’t tell me that we can’t take Bruno off.”

Deja Vu for Ten Hag

One of the key takeaways from the recent performances, as Goldbridge points out, is the sense of déjà vu. “What we have seen in the last two games is déjà vu,” he says, referencing United’s inability to break out of repetitive mistakes. The pattern has become all too familiar: strong periods of play but ultimately lacking the sharpness and tactical flexibility to close out games.

Goldbridge hints at a potential problem with Ten Hag’s in-game management. In the draw against FC Twente, the decision to move Bruno out of position after introducing Mason Mount raised eyebrows. Ten Hag seems hesitant to make the tough decisions, such as taking off a player who may not be performing well enough on the day, in favour of fresh legs and new ideas.

“He can’t complain about injuries, he can’t complain about not being given a chance, he can’t complain about the fans not being patient,” Goldbridge argues, highlighting that patience among the fan base is beginning to wear thin. Indeed, supporters have backed Ten Hag through a turbulent period, but their goodwill won’t last forever.

Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United

Goldbridge’s most telling comment may have been his assessment of the long-term ramifications of Ten Hag’s decisions. “If we end up with another manager, it will be because Ten Hag has sacked himself,” he said, alluding to the possibility that the manager’s inability to make the hard choices could cost him his job.

It’s a damning assessment but one that holds merit. Manchester United is a club that thrives on success and decisiveness, qualities that seem to be in short supply in recent months. With pressure mounting from both fans and pundits, Ten Hag must quickly find a way to restore confidence in his methods and his team selections.

Can Manchester United Turn It Around?

While the draw with FC Twente wasn’t a disastrous result, it’s emblematic of a deeper issue. The club seems to be stuck in a loop of inconsistency, with moments of brilliance overshadowed by tactical inflexibility and poor in-game management.

The question now is whether Ten Hag can change the course of the season. To do so, he must first address the issue of favouritism and start making decisions based on what’s best for the team in the moment, not based on the reputation of certain players.

As Goldbridge summed up, “He can’t complain about not being given a chance.” It’s time for Ten Hag to seize that chance before it slips away.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, Goldbridge’s concerns are warranted. The problem of player favouritism, particularly around Bruno Fernandes, has become increasingly hard to ignore. It’s clear that Fernandes, while an undeniably talented player, isn’t performing to the level that warrants him playing 90 minutes every game, especially when there are other options available. Mason Mount’s introduction in the FC Twente game is a clear indication that change was needed, but once again, Ten Hag hesitated to remove Fernandes from the equation.

There is a growing sense that Ten Hag’s approach to man-management may be too rigid. The reluctance to substitute underperforming players, coupled with a tactical stubbornness, leaves fans frustrated. We’ve seen world-class managers like Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp make bold decisions, even removing star players when needed, for the greater good of the team. Ten Hag’s refusal to do the same is starting to feel like a missed opportunity.

Fans are right to worry. Manchester United’s recent performances suggest a team lacking identity and consistency. In the past, we’ve seen successful United sides built around a clear tactical vision and a fearless approach to making tough decisions. Right now, that’s missing. If Ten Hag doesn’t adjust soon, the club risks another season of mediocrity – something that simply isn’t acceptable for fans who have grown accustomed to success.

It’s not too late for Ten Hag to turn things around, but as Goldbridge noted, time is running out. The question is whether the Dutchman will make the necessary changes before it’s too late.