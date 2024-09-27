Man City Face Test at Newcastle Without Rodri

Premier League Spotlight: Newcastle Takes on Man City in a High-Stakes Clash

Premier League Thriller at St James’ Park

This weekend, the Premier League offers a tantalising fixture as Manchester City head to St James’ Park to face Newcastle in what promises to be an electrifying early kick-off. Pep Guardiola’s champions, Manchester City, could extend their lead to four points at the top, setting a high bar for rivals Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal who play later in the weekend.

Team Dynamics and Expected Line-ups

Newcastle’s early season form took a hit with a 3-1 setback at Fulham, breaking their unbeaten streak. The side looks to rebound against the league leaders but will have to make do without key players like Callum Wilson and the defensive duo, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injuries. Manchester City, on the other hand, face their own challenges. The news of Rodri’s serious knee injury in their recent draw with Arsenal has left a gap in midfield, adding to the absences of Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb. The status of star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne also hangs in the balance as he struggles with fitness issues.

Viewing Options for Fans

For fans eager to catch every moment of this high-stakes match, coverage begins at 11am BST on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Additionally, a live stream will be available via the Discovery+ app, ensuring no one misses out on the action, wherever they are.

Match Prediction and Odds

Despite the challenges posed by injuries, Manchester City are favoured to emerge victorious. Newcastle have shown vulnerabilities that City’s high-caliber squad is well-equipped to exploit. Expect a competitive match but one where Manchester City could potentially secure a 2-1 win, bolstering their title aspirations early in the season.