Real Madrid Legend Reveals he ‘Almost’ Joined Manchester United – Why Did it Fall Through?

Toni Kroos Reflects on Manchester United Move That Never Was

Kroos’ Almost Switch from Bayern to Old Trafford

Toni Kroos, the midfield maestro of Real Madrid, recently shared insights on a major career move that almost saw him switch allegiances from Bayern Munich to Manchester United back in 2014. The deal was set, the plans were laid out, but it all fell apart with a change in the managerial seat at Old Trafford.

A Chat on the Couch That Changed Football History

The saga unfolded during a candid discussion on Kroos’ own Einfach mal Luppen podcast, where he recounted the series of events that redirected his path from Manchester to Madrid. “In 2014, before I signed with Real Madrid, I had already agreed to play with Manchester United. That would have been a move from Bayern to United,” Kroos revealed.

This revelation came during an intimate moment shared with none other than David Moyes, the then-manager of Manchester United, in Munich. However, the departure of Moyes from the club set a different course. “But then they kicked out David Moyes, who I was sitting on my couch with in Munich, and hired Louis van Gaal. Then we both politely declined,” said Kroos.

Fractured Ties with Van Gaal Lead to Real Madrid Success

The history between Kroos and Van Gaal stretches back to their time at Bayern Munich, where they reportedly shared a less-than-perfect relationship. This strained history contributed significantly to Kroos’ decision to turn down Manchester United once Van Gaal took the reins.

While this move might have disappointed fans at Old Trafford, it certainly played out well for Real Madrid, where Kroos’ career flourished spectacularly. Over the subsequent decade, Kroos amassed an impressive tally of 465 appearances for Madrid and clinched five Champions League titles.

From Old Trafford Dreams to Santiago Bernabeu Glory

Reflecting on the twist of fate, Kroos’ decision underscores the complex nature of football transfers, where personal relationships and managerial changes can dramatically alter a player’s career trajectory. His story is a compelling reminder of the ‘what could have been’ in football’s ever-spinning world of transfers.

David Moyes himself shed light on the situation in a 2018 talkSPORT interview, stating, “Toni Kroos had agreed to come to Manchester United with me. I met him and his wife and we had agreed it all when he was at Bayern.”

“But I was only going to get it done before the end of the season, before he joined Real Madrid.”

Legacy of a Midfield Maestro

As Kroos announced his retirement in July, following Germany’s exit from Euro 2024, his career remains a testament to seizing opportunities and the impact of pivotal decisions. His legacy at Real Madrid is firmly etched in the annals of football history, marked by strategic plays and crucial victories.

This tale of a transfer that never happened not only fascinates with its ‘what if’ scenario but also highlights the intricate dance between player aspirations and club strategies. It leaves us pondering how different the landscape of European football might have looked had Toni Kroos donned the red of Manchester United instead of the white of Real Madrid.