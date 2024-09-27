Gary O’Neil Reveals ‘Quite a Few’ Players Could Miss Liverpool Clash Due to Virus Outbreak

Wolves Navigate Virus Outbreak Ahead of Liverpool Clash

As Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare to welcome Liverpool to Molineux this weekend, they face not just the challenge posed by a formidable opponent but also an internal battle against a virus outbreak that has swept through their squad.

Pre-Match Disruptions Take Toll

Wolves’ manager, Gary O’Neil, has been candid about the disruptions his team faces, with the virus potentially sidelining key players. “There’s quite a bit of illness actually,” O’Neil explained. He elaborated on the immediate concerns, noting, “A few will need a check tomorrow on how they’re feeling – we just had a little bit of a virus going around. Quite a few missed training today so we’ll see how we are tomorrow.” This situation leaves the team in a precarious position, especially given their current standings tied at the bottom of the league with Everton.

The squad’s readiness hangs in the balance, with O’Neil adding, “Some lads will struggle for tomorrow but that’s not a definite, sometimes these things can clear up in 24 hours.” His optimism is tempered with realism as he acknowledged the unpredictability of the situation: “We are hopeful that the guys with the virus will be fine and 100 per cent available for tomorrow. But as the doctor told me, it’s hard to give a definitive answer.”

Defensive Struggles and Injury Woes

Adding to the pre-match chaos is the injury of Yerson Mosquera, who sustained a serious knee injury, further crippling a defence that has already let in 14 goals in just five games—a high for the league, matched only by Everton. This defensive frailty will be tested against Liverpool, who have notched up 10 goals so far this season.

O’Neil reflected on the challenge, stating, “When you lose games, it becomes tougher to win them.” He stressed the importance of resilience and effort, even in the face of setbacks: “At Villa they gave everything and we got punished but not through a lack of effort and resilience.” Yet, the reality is stark in the statistics, as he admitted, “Stats-wise we have conceded more goals than we should. Not many teams have cut us open.”

Liverpool’s Winning Streak in Perspective

Liverpool, under the guidance of Arne Slot, arrives at this match on the back of a flawless run in away games across all competitions. Slot’s tenure has seen only one defeat, signalling a strong start for the new manager. O’Neil praised his counterpart, “He’s excellent. No surprise he’s started well. There’s no real mess to fix, he’s gone into a well-run club with a good squad and he’s a good coach so no shock it’s been a good start.”

Despite Liverpool’s strong form, O’Neil is focused on disrupting their rhythm, echoing a sentiment of determination and tactical planning: “I expect them to have a good season, but tomorrow we do everything we can to disrupt that. We managed to find a way last season and that’s what we’ll look to do tomorrow.”

The Road Ahead for Wolves

As match day approaches, the mood in the Wolves camp is one of cautious optimism mingled with the resolve to overcome the odds. The team’s ability to rally in the face of adversity, manage the health crisis effectively, and shore up their defensive line will be critical in their quest for a much-needed victory against a high-flying Liverpool side.

The encounter promises to be more than just a football match; it’s a test of Wolves’ spirit and resilience against the backdrop of unexpected challenges. As both teams prepare to face off, the stakes couldn’t be higher for O’Neil and his squad.