Report: Man United Old Manager Ready To Return If Needed

Manchester United vs Tottenham: A Critical Premier League Clash

This Sunday, all eyes will be on Old Trafford as Manchester United face Tottenham in a Premier League showdown. Both teams are in desperate need of a positive result, with neither side fully hitting their stride yet this season.

Manchester United’s Recent Struggles

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are enduring a rough patch of form. Following a string of positive results, the Red Devils have hit a wall, being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace and a 1-1 stalemate against FC Twente in the Europa League. With three consecutive matches without a win, the pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to deliver a convincing performance. His side has yet to show the tactical edge many fans were hoping for this campaign.

Tottenham’s European Momentum

Tottenham, on the other hand, come into this match off the back of a mixed run. Spurs defeated Brentford in their last Premier League outing and followed it up with a comfortable 3-0 win over Qarabag in Europe, despite playing much of the match with ten men. Radu Dragusin’s red card didn’t prevent Ange Postecoglou’s team from securing all three points, adding a sense of optimism to their preparation for this clash.

Key Team News

Manchester United have no new injury concerns, but remain without key players such as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Leny Yoro. Fans will be eager to see if Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund are handed starts, while Kobbie Mainoo is also pushing for more game time. Tottenham, meanwhile, will monitor Heung-min Son’s fitness after he was substituted against Qarabag with fatigue. Cristian Romero returns from suspension, and James Maddison is expected to be restored to the starting lineup.

Match Prediction

With both teams struggling to find top form, this match feels like a potential draw. However, Manchester United’s home advantage could tilt the balance slightly in their favour.

Date, Kick-off Time and Venue

Manchester United will host Tottenham at Old Trafford this Sunday, 29th September 2024, with the match set to kick off at 4:30pm BST. The Theatre of Dreams, renowned for its historic clashes, will provide the stage for what promises to be a pivotal Premier League encounter.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Tottenham

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Fans can also follow the action online via the Sky Go app, ensuring no moment is missed from this crucial fixture.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.