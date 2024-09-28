Manchester City Closing In on Jeremie Frimpong Amid Liverpool Interest

Man City’s Pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong: A Blow to Liverpool’s Transfer Plans?

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s star right-back Jeremie Frimpong, sparking a potential transfer tussle with Liverpool. Frimpong, who has been on Liverpool’s radar, is also attracting interest from Manchester United. While United’s need for a right-back is debatable, City seem determined to secure the talented Dutchman as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker.

Why Frimpong Appeals to Manchester City

Frimpong’s journey has been impressive, developing through City’s youth ranks before making a name for himself in Europe. Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, he has registered 26 goals and 36 assists in 149 appearances, an exceptional record for a right-back. His versatility, pace, and attacking prowess have caught the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs.

City’s current right-back options include Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis, but with Walker turning 34, the need for a younger, long-term solution has become apparent. Frimpong, at just 23, represents a valuable asset for the Citizens. His familiarity with City’s playing style, having been part of their academy, could also give him an edge in adjusting to Pep Guardiola’s tactical demands. As one source claimed, “Guardiola would be able to choose between two top right-backs, allowing him to rotate amid a busy schedule.”

Liverpool’s Response: No Urgency for Frimpong?

Liverpool are also keen on Frimpong, having identified him as a potential successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold should the England star leave Anfield, possibly for Real Madrid. However, reports suggest that Liverpool have no immediate urgency to pursue the player. Manager Arne Slot is reportedly more focused on developing rising star Conor Bradley, and therefore Frimpong is not currently a priority.

The lack of urgency from Liverpool may give Manchester City a clear path to secure Frimpong’s services. While Slot’s belief in Bradley is commendable, Liverpool fans might feel that passing on a player of Frimpong’s calibre could be a missed opportunity, especially considering his form and the potential departure of Alexander-Arnold next summer. As stated in the original report, “Frimpong has continued his stunning form from last season – he has already notched one goal and four assists in seven games this term.”

Manchester United: Unlikely Contenders?

Manchester United’s interest in Frimpong seems less convincing. Having signed Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in the summer, Erik ten Hag already has two solid right-back options, including Diogo Dalot. United have been linked with several Dutch players under Ten Hag’s reign, but Frimpong’s hefty price tag and United’s already crowded right-back position make this transfer highly unlikely.

James Holland reports, “It would be a surprise if Man Utd tried to beat City and Liverpool to Frimpong given the fact they captured Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in the summer.” With Mazraoui settling well, United may prioritise strengthening other areas of the squad.

The Financial Implications

One of the key elements in this transfer saga is Frimpong’s market value. Previously, his contract included a €40m release clause, which has now expired. Leverkusen can set their own price, meaning any interested club may need to pay significantly more. For Manchester City, however, this is unlikely to be a deterrent. Guardiola’s side has spent over £60m on players like Rodri, Josko Gvardiol, and Jack Grealish in recent years, and Frimpong’s fee would likely fall within this range.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Premier League fan’s perspective, Manchester City’s pursuit of Frimpong feels like a typical Pep Guardiola masterstroke. The club’s ability to identify talent early and invest in the right players has been a cornerstone of their success. Frimpong fits the mould of a modern, attacking right-back—someone who can contribute both defensively and offensively. City’s interest in him seems logical given their need for a long-term solution to replace Walker.

For Liverpool fans, the situation is more frustrating. With Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future uncertain, many supporters would prefer to see Liverpool act decisively to secure a replacement, rather than risk being caught unprepared. While Conor Bradley’s development is exciting, passing up on a player like Frimpong, especially to rivals like City, could be a cause for concern.

As for Manchester United, their rumoured interest in Frimpong seems more like media speculation than a genuine pursuit. With Mazraoui already filling the right-back spot, it’s hard to see United splashing out on another right-back when other areas of the squad need attention. Ultimately, it appears that the real battle for Frimpong’s signature will be between Manchester City and Liverpool—unless City manage to seal the deal quickly, as they often do.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as one of Europe’s most dynamic full-backs, and the data from Fbref illustrates why he’s such a sought-after player in the transfer market. His all-around game, particularly his attacking prowess, stands out compared to his peers. This statistical breakdown offers deeper insights into his recent form over the last 365 days.

Frimpong’s Attacking Contributions

Frimpong’s attacking numbers are remarkable. He ranks in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals, assists, and expected assisted goals (xAG), showcasing his elite contribution to Bayer Leverkusen’s forward play. Notably, his shot-creating actions (93rd percentile) indicate how effective he is in building attacks from the right flank. With a non-penalty xG (expected goals) and xAG combo ranking also in the 99th percentile, Frimpong’s ability to generate and convert chances is nothing short of extraordinary for a full-back.

Possession Metrics Highlight His All-Round Play

In terms of possession, Frimpong continues to excel. His progressive carries (98th percentile) and successful take-ons (99th percentile) place him among Europe’s best, making him a nightmare for opposition defences. He is also highly involved in transitions, with 95th percentile ratings in progressive passes received. However, there is room for improvement in his passing attempts and pass completion (50th percentile), an area where refining his decision-making could elevate his game further.

Defensive Stats Lag Behind

Frimpong’s defensive metrics are where he falls short compared to his offensive output. He ranks low in tackles + interceptions (15th percentile), clearances (4th percentile), and aerial duels won (4th percentile). While his attacking numbers more than compensate for this, these defensive stats suggest that he would need the right system or a more defensive partner to cover for his weaknesses.

In conclusion, Jeremie Frimpong’s attacking flair and ability to drive possession forward make him one of the most exciting full-backs in world football, despite his defensive limitations. For a deeper dive into his performance stats, credit goes to Fbref for the data.