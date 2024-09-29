Report: Liverpool and Man United Among Premier League Clubs Chasing Argentine Star

Man United and Liverpool Join Premier League Rivals in Race for Argentine Winger

It’s shaping up to be another intense transfer battle between Manchester United and Liverpool, with both clubs reportedly tracking Velez Sarsfield winger Thiago Fernandez. The Argentine has drawn inevitable comparisons to compatriot Angel Di Maria thanks to his exciting style of play. However, both clubs will be wary of drawing too many parallels to the former United winger, whose brief stint at Old Trafford didn’t quite live up to expectations.

According to TBR Football, United and Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit, as Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old sensation. Fernandez has made waves in Argentine football this season, contributing five goals and eight assists in 30 appearances. That kind of productivity from a wide player, particularly at his age, is exactly what European clubs are looking for when searching for their next star.

Fernandez: Drawing Comparisons but Carving His Own Path

The comparisons to Di Maria stem from Fernandez’s technical skill, quick feet, and ability to operate across the front line. He is a product of the Velez youth system and, like many top Argentine prospects, has demonstrated a maturity on the ball that belies his age. However, the question for potential suitors in the Premier League will be whether Fernandez can successfully make the leap to one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Liverpool’s interest in Fernandez is reportedly fueled by concerns over Mohamed Salah’s future at the club. The Egyptian winger, still one of the world’s best, has been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Saudi Arabian clubs showing significant interest. Should Salah depart, the Reds would need a replacement capable of stepping into an enormous void, and while Fernandez might not be ready to fill that gap immediately, he is certainly seen as one for the future.

Manchester United, on the other hand, appear to be targeting Fernandez as part of their long-term strategy of investing in young, exciting talent. United’s approach under Erik ten Hag has been clear: build a squad filled with vibrant, technically adept young players who can develop into top-tier professionals. Fernandez, with his potential and relatively modest price tag, fits that mould perfectly.

Crowded Race for Argentine Starlet

What’s particularly intriguing is that both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also reportedly in the race for Fernandez’s signature. For Spurs, the need for fresh attacking options is clear. Son Heung-min, while still an elite player, is on the wrong side of 30, and Tottenham are understandably looking at younger options to complement their growing pool of talented forwards, including Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert.

Chelsea’s interest, while less urgent given their summer acquisitions of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho, could also turn into a serious bid. The Blues are reportedly looking to move on from Mykhailo Mudryk after a less-than-impressive spell in London. Fernandez, a player with similar attributes, might offer Chelsea a more cost-effective alternative.

In terms of style, Fernandez is a versatile player who can cut inside from the wings or operate as a traditional wide man. His pace, dribbling ability, and knack for delivering quality crosses make him a tempting option for any team looking to add creativity to their attack. But there will always be the question of whether he can adapt to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League. Angel Di Maria, for all his brilliance, struggled to make that transition at Manchester United, and Fernandez’s next club will undoubtedly be cautious of making the same mistake.

Can United Win the Race?

From Manchester United’s perspective, the opportunity to land a player of Fernandez’s potential is exciting. The club’s recent focus on youth has paid dividends, with players like Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri offering glimpses of what United’s future could look like. Adding Fernandez to that mix would only strengthen the team’s attacking depth and give Ten Hag more options as he builds a side capable of competing at the top once again.

The stakes are particularly high for United, who have a history of South American signings that have varied in success. Fans will remember the Di Maria saga — a world-class talent who never quite settled at Old Trafford. But there’s also genuine optimism surrounding Fernandez. As one fan put it: “We’ve seen it with Garnacho. If you give these young South American players the right environment, they can be world-class. Fernandez could be another exciting piece in the puzzle.”

Despite the stiff competition, United’s project under Ten Hag, coupled with the chance to be a part of one of football’s most iconic clubs, could be enough to sway Fernandez. As TBR Football suggests, “The mere fact that so many Premier League teams are eyeing up a move shows how good Fernandez is projected to be.”

United’s fans will be watching closely. The club’s transfer business has taken a clear shift in recent years towards youth and long-term planning. If Fernandez joins the ranks, it could be the beginning of another exciting chapter at Old Trafford.

EPL Index Analysis – Manchester United Fan Opinion

The prospect of signing Thiago Fernandez is hugely exciting, especially given the club’s focus on youth development. The comparison to Di Maria will understandably make some fans a bit hesitant, considering how the Argentine star flopped at Old Trafford. But this is a different United, and Fernandez is a different kind of player.

One key difference is that Fernandez is coming to Europe at a younger age, which could help him adapt more gradually to the demands of English football. Di Maria arrived at United as an established star but never quite looked comfortable in the Premier League. Fernandez, on the other hand, will have time to grow into his role and is unlikely to have the same immense pressure that Di Maria faced.

United fans have seen this strategy work recently. Alejandro Garnacho, another young Argentine, has become a fan favourite after breaking into the first team. There’s a belief that if the club can nurture Fernandez in the same way, they could have another future star on their hands. As one United fan said: “If we can land Fernandez and develop him like we’ve done with Garnacho, the sky’s the limit. United are building something special, and he could be a key part of it.”