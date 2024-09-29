Report: Star Unshaken by Transfer Saga as He Looks to Inspire Crystal Palace’s Revival

Eberechi Eze: A Calm Amidst the Transfer Storm

Crystal Palace’s talisman, Eberechi Eze, found himself at the center of a transfer saga during the summer of 2024, one that left many, including his chairman, Steve Parish, in disbelief. Yet, as the dust settled and the Premier League season kicked off, Eze has remained unfazed, focused on his craft, and determined to rise above the turbulence that surrounded his future. It’s an attitude that speaks volumes about his character and his unwavering dedication to his footballing journey.

Summer of Shock and Silence

The summer transfer window of 2024 was one that many Palace fans, and certainly Parish himself, didn’t anticipate. Eze had just come off an impressive stint with the England national team, making his international tournament debut in Euro 2024. Despite England’s heart-wrenching failure to clinch the title, Eze’s performances on the grand stage made him one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League. In a period where his team-mates, Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen, were snapped up for a combined £70 million, many expected Eze to be next in line for a blockbuster move.

However, the offers for Eze never came, something Parish himself admitted left him “astounded.” As Newcastle came in with a whopping £65 million bid for Marc Guehi, one would have thought that Premier League giants would be knocking on Palace’s door for Eze. Yet, despite the apparent interest, no formal offers materialised. Parish reflected on the situation, stating, “We didn’t have the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded.” For a player who had just showcased his talent on the international stage, it was a surprising twist in the transfer narrative.

Focused on the Present

While many players might have been distracted by the lack of movement in the transfer market, Eze’s response has been one of professionalism. Rather than dwelling on what could have been, he remains laser-focused on his mission at Selhurst Park. Speaking about his future with The Mirror, the 26-year-old said, “I appreciate the words that they say. But I’m so focused on just being the best player I can be, whatever interest comes, or whatever happens.”

Eze’s words reflect a maturity beyond his years. Instead of getting caught up in the praise and speculation, his primary concern is helping Crystal Palace climb out of their early-season struggles. With the club winless in their opening fixtures, the pressure is on Eze to perform and lead by example, particularly with the absence of former key players like Olise and Andersen.

“I want to enjoy my football where I am right now,” Eze continued. “The things that I can control, that’s it. I’m really, really invested in becoming the best player I can be. Whether that leads me to another club, or to whatever, I’m at peace with that – and I try to stay there (at peace) as well.”

Responsibility and Resilience

The summer departures have undoubtedly shifted more responsibility onto Eze’s shoulders, but if there’s one player who seems equipped to handle it, it’s him. While acknowledging the added expectations, Eze remains steadfast in his approach to the game. “Maybe I have a bit more responsibility on the pitch, but it’s not much different to what I was doing last season,” he remarked. “The way I carry myself, the way I play, the way I speak, the way I communicate, that’s just how I play football.”

Eze’s impact on the pitch has already been clear for all to see. Despite Palace’s slow start, his performances have been one of the few bright spots. His ability to affect games, whether through his dribbling, vision, or flair, remains crucial for a team that has undergone significant changes. “Losing Michael and Joachim, they were big players and important players last season but we’ve done well to get players who can fill their spots. The type of player I am, I want to affect games and I do everything I can to win,” he said.

One such player who has come in to help fill those gaps is Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, a close friend of Eze’s from their days in the England junior ranks. The duo has already demonstrated their understanding on the pitch, combining well in Palace’s Carabao Cup win over Queens Park Rangers. “I’ve known him for a while, through mutual friends and players at Arsenal. Off the pitch, we’re boys, and on the pitch you can see we have a connection,” Eze said of his partnership with Nketiah.

Enjoyment and Growth Under Glasner

Eze’s rise to prominence has been anything but straightforward. Released by several clubs, including Arsenal, Fulham, Reading, and Millwall, before the age of 18, his journey to the Premier League has been one marked by resilience and perseverance. His time at Queens Park Rangers paved the way for his move to Crystal Palace four years ago, and he hasn’t looked back since.

One key figure in his development has been Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who joined the club last season after winning the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt. Glasner’s influence on Eze’s game has been profound, with the midfielder blossoming under his tutelage. “He’s an incredible manager and an incredible person as well. It’s a huge blessing to be working under him and to learn from him,” Eze said. “He’s helped me massively just in understanding football better and understanding a different way to play and approaching games and training. I’m hugely grateful.”

Eze’s impressive performances in the latter half of the 2023-24 season earned him a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made several substitute appearances. His talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by his international team-mates, with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez describing him as the “life of the party” during the Euros. But Eze’s ambitions go beyond being a popular figure in the dressing room. “That’s the aim (to push for a starting spot). Being in the set-up is incredible and it’s a huge honour and privilege, but of course as a player you are pushing for more.”

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index Analysis

Excited Eagles fans might feel a sense of anticipation and relief. While the summer window ended without a major move for Eze, his commitment to Crystal Palace is clear. In a season that could have been derailed by the distraction of transfer rumours, Eze’s focus and determination have been unwavering. Fans can take comfort in his leadership on the pitch, especially after losing key players like Olise and Andersen.

However, sceptical supporters may wonder how long this level of commitment can be sustained. Will Eze’s head be turned if another club comes calling in January or next summer? His words offer a sense of calm, but football is unpredictable, and a player of Eze’s calibre will always attract interest. Can Crystal Palace do enough to convince him to stay long-term?

Ultimately, there is hope that under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, Eze will continue to develop and help push Palace back up the table. With the arrival of Nketiah and a growing bond between the two players, Palace fans have reason to believe that their team can overcome its early-season woes. But the reality of the Premier League is that results need to improve soon, or the pressure could mount on both Eze and Glasner.