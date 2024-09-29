Striker Set for Newcastle Exit: Magpies Eyeing January or Summer Move

Callum Wilson: Newcastle’s Veteran Striker Nearing the Exit?

Newcastle United seem to be preparing for life without their long-serving striker Callum Wilson. According to a report from GiveMeSport, the club is willing to let Wilson leave on a free transfer next summer unless they can find a suitable replacement in January. This decision seems like the culmination of several factors, including Wilson’s injury struggles, his age, and his shifting role in the squad.

Injury Woes and Waning Impact

Wilson, now 32, has been an influential figure at Newcastle since joining from Bournemouth in 2020. However, the striker’s career has been frequently hampered by injuries, and his 2024/25 season has yet to kick off due to another pre-season injury. As GiveMeSport notes, this injury has left Newcastle’s head coach Eddie Howe relying on Alexander Isak and young talent William Osula as the team’s primary attacking options.

Given Wilson’s persistent injury issues and his advancing age, Newcastle’s management appears increasingly reluctant to offer him a contract extension. The striker’s current contract runs out in June 2025, and as per FIFA regulations, he will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs from January if a new deal is not agreed upon. While Wilson remains a model professional, Newcastle is not in a hurry to keep him around, especially with Isak flourishing in the first-choice striker role.

Potential January Exit?

There are whispers that Wilson could leave as early as January, but it’s contingent on Newcastle’s needs at that time. As GiveMeSport highlights, the club is open to letting Wilson leave for free next summer if no contract extension is agreed. His £110,000-a-week wages are significant, but Newcastle’s reluctance to rush a sale indicates that they are not overly concerned about recouping a transfer fee for him.

“Wilson wouldn’t command a huge transfer fee if he were to move in January unless an extension was agreed,” GiveMeSport reported, suggesting that even in the January transfer window, Wilson may not be seen as a high-value asset.

Links to Saudi Clubs and Newcastle’s Future Targets

Wilson was linked with Saudi Arabian clubs over the summer, although no deal materialised. Sources claim that Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah are still interested in the striker, though whether Wilson would prefer such a move remains to be seen. With Isak firmly established as Newcastle’s main man up front, Wilson’s reduced role makes a transfer inevitable, either in January or next summer.

Newcastle is reportedly exploring the transfer market for potential replacements. Lille’s Jonathan David, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, and AS Monaco’s Eliesse Ben Seghir are all on the radar, according to GiveMeSport. Securing European football for the 2025 season will be key to attracting top-tier talent, but for now, Newcastle appears content to wait before making any significant moves.

Time Running Out for Wilson

It’s a difficult situation for Callum Wilson. At 32, he’s at the stage of his career where injuries have taken their toll, and younger, more dynamic players are starting to take his place. Although he remains a consummate professional and loyal servant to Newcastle, the writing seems to be on the wall regarding his future at St James’ Park.

With the club likely to be in the market for a younger striker come next summer, Wilson’s days in a black-and-white shirt seem numbered. Whether he stays until the summer or departs in January, it’s clear that Newcastle is looking ahead and planning for a future without their once-prolific striker.

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index

Newcastle fans will likely feel a mix of concern and acceptance regarding the potential departure of Callum Wilson. On one hand, Wilson has been a reliable presence for the club, scoring crucial goals since arriving from Bournemouth. However, his ongoing injury problems and the rise of Alexander Isak suggest that his best days may be behind him.

Supporters will undoubtedly appreciate Wilson’s professionalism and the leadership he has brought to the squad over the years. But, with Newcastle pushing for European football and eyeing up younger, more dynamic forwards like Jonathan David and Ademola Lookman, it’s hard to argue against the club’s decision to move in a different direction.

While the potential for Wilson to leave for free next summer might not sit well with some fans, others will understand that this is part of the natural evolution of a squad aiming for bigger things. Wilson’s £110,000-per-week salary could be put to better use on a younger, fitter striker who can consistently lead the line.

In conclusion, Newcastle fans may be expectant of a new era, one where Wilson is no longer the main attacking force, but they will also look back fondly on the contributions he made in helping the Magpies regain their status in the Premier League.