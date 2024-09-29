Match Report: Player Ratings as Man United are Smashed by Spurs to Ramp Up Pressure on Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Ten Hag’s Struggles Continue as Spurs Dominate

Manchester United’s challenging start to the 2024/25 Premier League season took another downward turn as they suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat at home to a revitalised Tottenham Hotspur. Erik ten Hag’s side, already under pressure, failed to compete in a match where Spurs took full advantage of Bruno Fernandes’ red card just before half-time. This loss compounds the scrutiny on Ten Hag, while Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs continue to build momentum, recording their fourth consecutive victory.

Early Tottenham Blitz

Tottenham came flying out of the blocks, setting the tone early with Micky van de Ven’s impressive break and assist for Brennan Johnson to open the scoring. Just three minutes into the game, Van de Ven showcased his athleticism by dispossessing Marcus Rashford and charging forward before pulling the ball back for Johnson to tap home. United’s defence seemed unable to cope with the pace and intensity of Tottenham’s press.

United’s first real chance came from an Andre Onana long ball to Rashford, but the striker was denied by Spurs’ goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Despite some flashes of creativity, including Alejandro Garnacho hitting the post, United never looked like taking control of the game. Fernandes’ sending-off after a high challenge on James Maddison only exacerbated United’s problems.

Tottenham Take Over

Tottenham capitalised on United’s disarray after the break, with their second goal coming shortly after the restart. A misplaced press from Lisandro Martinez allowed Johnson to run clear and set up Dejan Kulusevski for a spectacular volley that left Onana with no chance. From there, Tottenham’s dominance was never in doubt, as they consistently threatened to extend their lead.

Although United did have a few moments of pressure, including Casemiro’s shot across the face of the goal, it was Tottenham who sealed the game with a third. Pape Matar Sarr’s flick from a Lucas Bergvall corner fell perfectly for Dominic Solanke to tap in from close range. The match ended with Old Trafford echoing boos from the home crowd, a clear sign of discontent with United’s current trajectory under Ten Hag.

Postecoglou’s Spurs Shine

The absence of Tottenham’s captain Son Heung-min didn’t hamper their fluidity. Postecoglou’s decision to deploy Timo Werner as a wide winger provided the necessary width and pace to stretch United’s backline. This tactical tweak allowed Maddison and Kulusevski to dominate central areas, constantly pulling United’s defence out of shape.

Spurs’ fluidity and quick transitions highlighted the clear contrast in management approaches. While Tottenham were cohesive and tactically astute, United appeared devoid of structure and ideas, despite Ten Hag’s year in charge. Questions will continue to mount regarding Ten Hag’s future if performances like this persist.

Player Ratings

Manchester United:

GK: Andre Onana – 6/10: Made several key saves to prevent further humiliation. The best United player on a difficult afternoon.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui – 3/10: Overrun by Werner, struggled to keep pace and was ineffective throughout.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 4/10: Lacked authority and composure, outshone by Spurs’ attackers.

CB: Lisandro Martinez – 4/10: His over-enthusiastic pressing led to Spurs’ second goal.

LB: Diogo Dalot – 2/10: Exposed for Johnson’s opener, failed to recover.

CM: Manuel Ugarte – 3/10: Overwhelmed in midfield, conceded several unnecessary fouls.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 5/10: Showed some spark but was sacrificed after Fernandes’ red card.

RW: Alejandro Garnacho – 5/10: Hit the post but lacked consistency in his overall play.

AM: Bruno Fernandes – 1/10: Erratic and undisciplined before his costly red card.

LW: Marcus Rashford – 4/10: Struggled to control the ball and was a non-factor.

CF: Joshua Zirkzee – 4/10: Missed a great chance to equalise, subbed off at half-time.

Substitutes:

Mason Mount (45′ for Mainoo) – 4/10: A yellow card and little impact before his late injury.

Casemiro (46′ for Zirkzee) – 4/10: Outmuscled by Solanke in the build-up to the second goal.

Rasmus Hojlund (73′ for Rashford) – 5/10: Limited influence after coming on.

Christian Eriksen (73′ for Ugarte) – 4/10: Failed to impact the game.

Amad (84′ for Mount) – N/A: Late introduction with minimal time to contribute.

Manager: Erik ten Hag – 2/10: Tactically outclassed. Time could be running out if results don’t improve quickly.

Tottenham Hotspur:

GK: Guglielmo Vicario – 6/10: A quiet game but made crucial saves when called upon.

RB: Pedro Porro – 6/10: Solid and reliable, contributed both in attack and defence.

CB: Cristian Romero – 7/10: A composed performance, led well in Son’s absence.

CB: Micky van de Ven – 9/10: An outstanding display, combining defensive solidity with a key assist.

LB: Destiny Udogie – 7/10: Tireless in his efforts, unfortunate to pick up an early knock.

DM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 7/10: Anchored the midfield effectively, distributing play well.

CM: Dejan Kulusevski – 9/10: Controlled the game, a dominant force in midfield.

CM: James Maddison – 8/10: Pulled the strings in attack, linking play superbly.

RW: Brennan Johnson – 9/10: Scored and assisted, continuing his fine form.

CF: Dominic Solanke – 8/10: Worked tirelessly, deserved his goal.

LW: Timo Werner – 6/10: Stretched United’s defence but was wasteful in front of goal.

Manager: Ange Postecoglou – 9/10: A tactical masterclass. His philosophy is clearly taking shape at Spurs.