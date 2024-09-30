Could Xavi Simons Be the Missing Link for Man United?

Manchester United Urged to Target Dutch Sensation Xavi Simons

Manchester United have been strongly advised to set their sights on Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons as a future transfer target. Former United striker Louis Saha has highlighted Simons as the kind of dynamic player who could significantly enhance Erik ten Hag’s squad, particularly in the midfield where creativity and unpredictability are desperately needed.

Why Xavi Simons Could Be the Perfect Fit for Ten Hag

Manchester United’s summer transfer window was marked by the arrival of five new signings, totalling an investment of £180m, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to restore the club to its former glory. However, the team has struggled for consistency, with only three victories in their first seven games. Despite the new arrivals, some glaring gaps remain, especially in midfield, where the team still lacks the spark to dictate games.

Xavi Simons, currently impressing at RB Leipzig, was on United’s radar over the summer. However, the deal didn’t materialise, and Simons opted for a second loan stint in Germany instead. According to Saha via TEAMtalk, United missed out on a transformative player. “I think Manchester United should target Xavi Simons,” said Saha. “He’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact at the club. He showed up during Euro 2024 and provides a great option in transition in midfield, as well as creating chances for his teammates.”

Simons’ versatility and work rate make him an appealing option for a United side in search of fluidity. His ability to operate in a variety of roles could offer Ten Hag’s team the tactical flexibility they have been missing this season. Saha believes Simons’ style is a far better fit for United than some of their recent acquisitions, including Jadon Sancho. “Sancho didn’t fit in tactically, but Simons is confident in his quality, and it looks like he has the character to succeed,” Saha added.

The Potential for a Summer 2025 Move

While Simons’ current market value is pegged at £66.8m, United are not alone in their interest. Both Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, and the race to secure the young Dutchman could become a fierce battle. However, United do hold a possible advantage through assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who coached Simons during his breakout season at PSV Eindhoven. Under van Nistelrooy’s guidance, Simons enjoyed a career-best campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in 48 appearances.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed United’s interest in Simons, stating, “Manchester United called to understand the situation before the Euros. The move to Germany was clear, but the situation could be open again in summer 2025.” This indicates that while a deal didn’t happen this year, the door remains open for the future, with United potentially leading the race for his signature.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Xavi Simons’ Performance Data in Numbers

Xavi Simons is fast becoming one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and his recent stats reflect his immense potential. The spider chart, courtesy of Fbref, offers a comprehensive breakdown of Simons’ performance over the past year, comparing him to attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe. His standout areas are clearly in attack, where he ranks in the highest percentiles for key metrics like shot-creating actions and expected assisted goals (xAG), highlighting his creative prowess.

Offensive Contribution: Leading from the Front

The chart showcases Simons’ attacking contribution, with impressive numbers in shot-creating actions (96th percentile) and assists (92nd percentile). His assists percentile of 77 further demonstrates his ability to be a versatile figure in the final third. His versatility shines through, being capable of both creating and finishing chances, making him a dual threat for any defence.

Possession Play and Progression

Simons also excels in possession, with high scores in progressive passes (93rd percentile) and carries (78th percentile). His ability to advance the ball and break defensive lines is a key asset to his game. The 84th percentile for passes attempted also illustrates his willingness to be involved in the build-up, constantly seeking the ball and dictating the tempo of play.

Defensive Metrics: Areas for Improvement

While Simons excels offensively, his defensive metrics reveal areas for improvement. His percentile in clearances (11) and blocks (31) are significantly lower, signalling that his game is more focused on attack than defending.

Xavi Simons’ stats highlight a player with elite potential, particularly in attack. With these kinds of numbers, it’s no wonder major clubs are circling.