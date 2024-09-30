Report: Erik ten Hag Backed At Manchester United Amid Poor Form

Erik ten Hag Under Fire: Can Manchester United Turn It Around?

Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United is now facing intense scrutiny, and it’s hard not to see why. After a series of disappointing results, including a second successive 3-0 Premier League home defeat, the pressure on the Dutchman has escalated. United’s performances have left both fans and pundits questioning whether Ten Hag is still the man to lead this side back to glory.

The Telegraph reports that Ten Hag is expected to remain in charge for United’s games against Porto and Aston Villa this week, despite growing discontent among supporters. His current predicament mirrors the struggles of other managers at Old Trafford since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson – an era that has seen United become a shadow of their former selves.

A Dismal Start to the Season

United’s latest 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham followed a similar drubbing by Liverpool at Old Trafford just four weeks prior. This pattern of poor performances has led to an alarming statistic: United have now failed to score in three of their past four league games, leaving them in 12th place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the Champions League spots after just six matches.

United’s dismal start to the season has caused concern within the club. While there are no immediate plans to sack Ten Hag, the hierarchy’s patience will surely wear thin if results don’t improve soon. The executives at United are reportedly backing Ten Hag and his staff for now, but with such a prestigious club, that support could quickly evaporate if the situation deteriorates further.

Concerns at Old Trafford

The Telegraph report highlights that sporting director Dan Ashworth, chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox, and club board director Sir Dave Brailsford, all sat grim-faced during the Spurs humiliation. As Tottenham’s third goal hit the back of the net in the 78th minute, Old Trafford was half-empty, with disgruntled fans leaving in droves. It’s a worrying sight for any football club, especially one as big as Manchester United, who pride themselves on the support of their faithful followers.

In a post-match debrief, much of the conversation amongst the United hierarchy also centred around Bruno Fernandes’ controversial sending off in the 42nd minute. The Portuguese midfielder slipped before catching Tottenham’s James Maddison with a high boot, a challenge that left fans debating the fairness of the red card. Whether United will appeal the decision remains to be seen.

Despite all the chaos, Ten Hag remains defiant. “We are all on one page or in one boat together – the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have that concern,” the United boss insisted. But as the pressure mounts, will those words be enough to convince fans and the United board that he can still steer the club in the right direction?

A Crucial Week Ahead

The next few games could very well determine Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United. With Europa League fixtures on the horizon, including a tough trip to Porto, and a crucial Premier League clash against Aston Villa, Ten Hag is under no illusion that he needs results fast. Villa, in particular, pose a significant challenge, having gone five games unbeaten before their 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

Ten Hag’s European record doesn’t inspire confidence either. According to The Telegraph, the Dutchman has won just one of his last nine European matches as United boss. This statistic does not bode well as they prepare to face Porto, a side that will be eager to capitalise on United’s struggles.

United’s only glimmer of hope in recent weeks was a 3-0 win over Southampton, but even that result is tempered by the fact that Southampton are languishing in 19th place. For a club with ambitions of competing for titles, it’s simply not enough.

The Big Question: What Next for United?

The big question now is, what’s next for Manchester United? The summer transfer window saw Ten Hag bring in several new faces, including Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, and Leny Yoro. Despite these signings, United’s performances have continued to suffer, leading many to wonder if Ten Hag is capable of building a cohesive team with the resources at his disposal.

Former players turned pundits have not held back in their criticism. Robbie Savage believes that “his time might be up,” while Chris Sutton remarked that “that’s the type of performance which gets the manager the sack.” These harsh words reflect the sentiment of many United supporters, who are rapidly losing faith in Ten Hag’s ability to turn things around.

Jamie Redknapp added: “He has already had enough time. I just don’t see how he is the man to take it forward – the only problem is I don’t know who is, it’s such a difficult job.”

With the club currently exploring long-term stadium options and dealing with a variety of on-pitch problems, there is no easy solution for United. Gary Neville summed up the situation perfectly, warning that the pressure on Ten Hag could soon become “intolerable.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Manchester United’s current state is nothing short of a crisis. The writing is on the wall for Erik ten Hag, who seems to be losing the dressing room, as well as the backing of a once-unwavering fan base. For United supporters, the pain of watching their team slide further away from the elite of European football is palpable. The high expectations of the Old Trafford faithful, combined with the memories of past glories under Ferguson, make this period all the more difficult to swallow.

There is a growing belief among United fans that this season could be yet another year of transition – but how many more ‘transitional’ years can this club endure? Patience is running thin, and with rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool seemingly light years ahead, the fear of being left behind is more real than ever.

Erik ten Hag has to prove that he can galvanise this team and find a way to get results, starting with the next few fixtures. The backing of the board and executives may be in place for now, but the relentless nature of football means that results will ultimately dictate his fate. Fans are desperate for a response on the pitch, and anything short of victories against Porto and Aston Villa could spell the end for the Dutchman’s reign.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The reaction from Manchester United fans has been one of extreme disappointment and frustration, with many questioning the club’s long-term direction. The loyalty shown to Erik ten Hag by the board has not yet been reflected in the performances on the pitch, and fans are beginning to ask whether this patience will be repaid.

For the time being, there is a sense of expectancy amongst the fanbase that results will improve, but if United’s form continues to spiral downward, the mood could turn ugly very quickly. It is clear that the players and staff are behind Ten Hag, but it remains to be seen how long this unity can last if the club continues to underperform.

In the short term, all eyes will be on the away fixtures against Porto and Aston Villa. United fans are hoping for a miracle, but with Villa flying high and Porto notoriously strong at home, it feels like Ten Hag is running out of time. If results don’t improve, United may be left with no option but to make a managerial change.