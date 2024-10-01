Man City’s Foden Back in Form with Goal and Assist vs Slovan

Man City Secure Comfortable Win Over Slovan Bratislava in Champions League Opener

Phil Foden starred as Manchester City eased to their first Champions League victory of the season, defeating Slovan Bratislava 4-0. The England international contributed a goal and an assist, showcasing his ability in only his second start of the campaign, a much-needed performance after a slow start to the season.

Foden and Gundogan Shine in Bratislava

After a subdued start to the season, Phil Foden found his rhythm in Bratislava. The 23-year-old midfielder, named PFA Player of the Season last year, has struggled for form, but seized the opportunity to impress Pep Guardiola. His composed strike in the 15th minute, following Ilkay Gundogan’s opener, was a reminder of the quality that made him one of Europe’s standout players last season.

Gundogan, back in City’s colours after a season at Barcelona, opened the scoring just eight minutes in with a deflected shot, marking his first goal since returning to Manchester. The German, turning 34 later this month, captained the side and played a pivotal role in a dominant midfield display. His experience and leadership could prove invaluable in a season where City are without the injured Rodri.

City’s Attacking Prowess Proves Too Much for Slovan

Slovan Bratislava, having fought through eight gruelling qualifiers to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history, were eager to make a statement against the reigning Premier League champions. An electric atmosphere greeted City at kick-off, with home fans hopeful after Marko Tolic’s early effort grazed wide of Ederson’s post.

However, City quickly asserted their dominance, and the woodwork became Slovan’s best friend. Foden, Gundogan, and Jeremy Doku all struck the frame of the goal as the visitors piled on the pressure. Slovan’s goalkeeper, Dominik Takac, performed admirably, preventing the scoreline from becoming even more lopsided.

Erling Haaland, ever the clinical finisher, added City’s third just before the hour mark, slipping the ball past Takac for his 11th goal of the season. Substitute James McAtee rounded off the scoring in the 74th minute, netting his first for City after a clever assist from Foden.

Slovan Bratislava’s Spirited Effort Falls Short

While the result was never in doubt, Slovan Bratislava’s determination to compete on the grandest stage was clear. The Slovakian side, thrilled to host one of Europe’s giants, delivered an impassioned display despite the one-sided scoreline. Their fans remained vocal, celebrating the occasion even if the match did not go their way.

Takac, in particular, stood out, making several excellent saves to deny City further goals. The hosts may have been overwhelmed by City’s firepower, but their journey to the Champions League group stage will be remembered as a significant achievement for the club.

A Boost for Foden and City’s Campaign

For Manchester City, this victory was not only a necessary three points in their Champions League group but also a confidence boost for players like Foden. His goal and assist will undoubtedly help him regain the form that saw him notch 27 goals in all competitions last season. With City navigating a demanding schedule, Guardiola will be pleased with his side’s professional performance and the depth within his squad.

As the Champions League campaign progresses, City will need to maintain this level of control and efficiency if they are to replicate last season’s success. For now, this win over Slovan Bratislava serves as a stepping stone towards greater challenges ahead.