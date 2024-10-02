Preview: Champions League Liverpool Take on Bologna at Anfield

Liverpool vs Bologna: Champions League Night at Anfield

Liverpool aim to make it two wins from two in the Champions League as they welcome Bologna to Anfield tonight. Arne Slot, in his first European campaign as Liverpool manager, will experience the magic of a Champions League night under the lights at Anfield, with his side in top form both domestically and in Europe.

Momentum with Liverpool

After a commanding victory over AC Milan in their opening group match, Liverpool are keen to maintain their strong start. The Reds have enjoyed a flying start to the Premier League season, securing five wins from six matches and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. Confidence is high, but the focus now shifts back to Europe, where three points are crucial ahead of a challenging run of fixtures against RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid.

Bologna’s Challenge

Bologna, currently 13th in Serie A, have struggled domestically with just one win from six matches. Their Champions League campaign also began with a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. This marks Bologna’s first appearance in Europe’s premier competition since 1964, and they will be eager to make a mark on such a grand stage, though they face a daunting task at Anfield.

How to Watch

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Fans can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app and website.