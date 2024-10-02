Player Ratings: Reds Conquer Bologna in Champions Clash

Liverpool Secure Second Champions League Win Against Bologna

Liverpool maintained their perfect start in the Champions League with a commanding 2-0 victory over Bologna at Anfield, showcasing their intent early in the competition. This win marks a significant moment, confirming Liverpool’s prowess in handling the pressures of European football.

Early Dominance and a Resilient Bologna

From the opening whistle, Liverpool demonstrated a sharpened focus. The synergy within the team was evident as Ryan Gravenberch’s precision pass nearly set up early goals for Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz. It was Alexis Mac Allister who broke the deadlock, converting a perfect cross from Mohamed Salah at the 11-minute mark.

Despite Liverpool’s early control, Bologna displayed remarkable resilience. The Italian side’s defensive tactics initially disrupted Liverpool’s rhythm, leading to a more balanced contest as the first half progressed. Bologna even came close to scoring, with Dan Ndoye striking the woodwork twice, keeping the Anfield crowd on edge.

Salah’s Brilliance Seals the Victory

As the match unfolded, Liverpool’s quality eventually overpowered Bologna’s spirited efforts. Salah, once again, proved pivotal, scoring a sensational goal in the 75th minute to double Liverpool’s lead. Utilising Trent Alexander-Arnold’s overlapping run as a diversion, Salah curled a stunning strike into the net, effectively sealing the match for the Reds.

The conclusion of the match saw Liverpool comfortably manage the remaining minutes, highlighting their strategic maturity and the tactical acumen of their manager, Arne Slot.

Liverpool Player Ratings:

Alisson Becker (GK): 7/10

7/10 Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 6/10

6/10 Ibrahima Konate (CB): 8/10

8/10 Virgil van Dijk (CB): 8/10

8/10 Andy Robertson (LB): 6/10

6/10 Ryan Gravenberch (CM): 7/10

7/10 Alexis Mac Allister (CM): 7.5/10

7.5/10 Mohamed Salah (RM): 8/10

8/10 Dominik Szoboszlai (AM): 8/10

8/10 Luis Diaz (LM): 5/10

5/10 Darwin Nunez (ST): 5/10

Substitutes: