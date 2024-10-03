Report: England Picks Tottenham Star, Villa Midfielder Left Out

Dominic Solanke Earns England Call-Up as Morgan Rogers and Harry Maguire Left Out

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has been called up to the England national team for the first time in seven years as reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic. This surprising yet deserved selection follows an impressive start to the Premier League season, during which the 27-year-old has netted three goals in six games for Spurs since his £65 million summer move from Bournemouth. Solanke’s return to the England squad represents a significant moment in his career, marking a resurgence after years of being overlooked on the international stage.

Solanke, who scored 21 times in 42 games for Bournemouth last season, was a notable omission from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship. At that time, the preferred strikers were Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, and Ollie Watkins. Now, under interim head coach Lee Carsley, Solanke has a fresh chance to shine on the international stage. His only previous England appearance came in November 2017, when he played in a friendly against Brazil while still at Liverpool.

Morgan Rogers’ Omission Despite Strong Villa Performances

One of the more surprising omissions from the England squad is Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, becoming a key player for Unai Emery’s side. Despite his consistent performances in both the Premier League and the Champions League, Rogers will remain with the Under-21 squad, rather than earning a call-up to the senior side.

Rogers has contributed one goal and two assists in eight matches for Villa this season. While his exclusion from the England team is undoubtedly disappointing, it suggests that Carsley may be focusing on more experienced options in midfield.

Harry Maguire Misses Out

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is another significant name missing from the England squad. Maguire, who has been a regular figure in England squads over recent years, appears to have lost his place, not only for his national team but also for his club. Erik ten Hag’s preference for Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs De Ligt has seen Maguire drop down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and his recent injury further complicates his chances of regaining a regular starting position.

James Maddison of Tottenham and Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United are also notable omissions, despite showing glimpses of form this season.

Levi Colwill Called Up

On a more positive note, Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has been selected in the squad after impressing in England’s Nations League matches last month. Colwill’s inclusion suggests that England are looking toward the future, with a mix of youth and experience set to feature in their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For many fans, the most intriguing aspect of this squad selection is the inclusion of Dominic Solanke. After years of being on the periphery, Solanke’s call-up is not just a reward for his goal-scoring exploits but also a testament to his resilience. His journey from Liverpool to Bournemouth, and now Tottenham, has been marked by constant improvement, and this England call-up feels like a just reward for a player who has rebuilt his career.

Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, will feel hard done by after missing out. Villa fans, in particular, may question the decision given his consistent performances under Unai Emery. Rogers has shown he can operate at the highest level, and many would argue he deserves an opportunity with the senior England squad.

As for Harry Maguire, his omission seems to reflect his declining status both at Manchester United and within the England setup. With younger, more dynamic options like Levi Colwill emerging, Maguire’s chances of returning to the national fold look increasingly slim.

England’s focus on youth, combined with the experience of players like Solanke, indicates a balanced approach for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.