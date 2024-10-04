Report: Atletico Madrid Keen on Signing Chelsea Left-Back

Atletico Madrid Eye Second Chelsea Signing with Interest in Ben Chilwell

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive options with a January move for Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell. Following their successful acquisition of Conor Gallagher in the summer, Atletico are now targeting Chilwell to strengthen their squad further. According to TeamTalk, Diego Simeone is “eager” to bring Chilwell to Spain, where he believes the 27-year-old could revitalise his career and provide a much-needed boost to Atletico’s left flank.

Atletico Madrid’s Interest in Chilwell

Chelsea have already demonstrated a willingness to engage in talks with Atletico, having sold Gallagher for £33.7m earlier this year. Now, they could be ready to discuss a similar deal for Chilwell, who has found himself on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s squad at Stamford Bridge. Maresca reportedly prefers using Marc Cucurella or Levi Colwill at left-back, pushing Chilwell further down the pecking order.

While Chilwell has been reintegrated into Chelsea’s first team, making his first appearance of the season in the League Cup, he is unlikely to settle for a backup role. This has opened the door for a potential January exit, with Atletico keen to offer him a new opportunity in La Liga.

Gallagher’s Success Could Be Key

Conor Gallagher’s seamless transition to life in Madrid could play a significant role in Chilwell’s decision. Gallagher has thrived under Diego Simeone’s management, scoring in consecutive La Liga matches and quickly becoming a key player for Atletico. His success might encourage Chilwell to follow in his former teammate’s footsteps, knowing he would be joining a club that values English talent and offers regular top-flight football at a high level.

Although a move to Spain would be a major change for Chilwell, the prospect of working under Simeone and competing in a top European league could be appealing. However, reports suggest that Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are also tracking his situation, with both clubs potentially looking to bring him back to the Premier League in January.

Chelsea’s Position on Chilwell

Chelsea are in a relatively strong position to negotiate for Chilwell. Having signed him for around £50 million from Leicester City in 2020, his contract runs until 2027, meaning they could demand a reasonable transfer fee if they decide to sell. That said, clubs like Atletico, Crystal Palace, and Ipswich are unlikely to pay anything close to £50 million, especially considering that Chilwell is no longer seen as a key part of Maresca’s plans.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will look to sell Chilwell outright in January or explore a loan option, giving him the chance to reignite his form while still retaining control over his future.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of Ben Chilwell moving on might be bittersweet. On one hand, Chilwell has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Stamford Bridge, but injuries and form have curtailed his ability to fully establish himself as a consistent starter. Given the depth at left-back, it’s understandable that he might seek regular playing time elsewhere, and Atletico Madrid would represent an exciting challenge.

Letting Chilwell leave could provide the funds needed for reinvestment. However, there’s a lingering concern about squad depth, particularly with Chelsea’s injury history. Maresca’s preference for Cucurella and Colwill indicates that Chilwell’s time might be up, but his experience and talent could still be valuable in a long Premier League campaign.

Ultimately, much will depend on the fee Chelsea can secure and whether Chilwell prefers a return to the Premier League or a fresh start in La Liga. While Atletico Madrid might offer a competitive project, the allure of staying in England could pull him towards Crystal Palace or even Ipswich. It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga unfolds, especially with Maresca’s long-term vision for Chelsea becoming clearer in the coming months.