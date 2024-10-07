Erik ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United: Challenges on Defence and Attack

Erik ten Hag’s Struggles: Is There a Future for Him at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag finds himself in a precarious position as Manchester United’s manager, clutching at the few positives he can muster amid a challenging season. With recent games against Porto in the Europa League and a Premier League showdown away at Aston Villa, United’s fortunes have yet to improve significantly. As Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the revamped executive team watch closely, ten Hag is under intense scrutiny, desperate to prove his worth.

Defensive Weaknesses Continue to Haunt United

One of the primary criticisms facing ten Hag is his side’s continued defensive frailties. Manchester United’s performance at Porto, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3, was a perfect example of the disorder that has plagued their back line. However, the goalless draw at Aston Villa showed a slight improvement. The partnership of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire, two veteran defenders, managed to hold the line, raising questions about ten Hag’s preferred defensive choices.

Since ten Hag’s appointment in the summer of 2022, United have become one of the league’s most porous teams, conceding three or more goals in a single match 24 times across all competitions. By opting for Evans and Maguire, ten Hag seemed to be making a statement about his lack of faith in summer signing Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, both seen as the future of United’s defence. Despite Evans and Maguire’s efforts at Villa Park, the defensive inconsistencies remain an alarming trend under ten Hag’s leadership.

Lacking Firepower in Attack

Manchester United’s attacking prowess has also come under the microscope. The team has managed only five goals in their first seven Premier League games, a tally that harks back to the dismal 1972-73 season. Visiting fans at Villa Park voiced their frustration, calling for a more aggressive approach as United seemed content to secure a solitary point. With players like Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Antony struggling to find the back of the net, ten Hag’s men have not only failed to secure results but have also lacked any offensive spark.

This offensive ineffectiveness reflects poorly on ten Hag’s tenure. His 1.45 goals-per-game average places him at the bottom of the goalscoring charts for United managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s era, with even David Moyes and Jose Mourinho outperforming him in this regard. For a club with such a proud tradition of attacking football, these numbers are a significant blemish on ten Hag’s record.

What Lies Ahead for ten Hag?

Despite these ongoing challenges, there were glimmers of organisation and defensive solidity at Villa, qualities that were sorely lacking in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. The road ahead, however, remains daunting. United have managed just two wins in the league this season, marking their worst start since the 1989-90 campaign. With fixtures against Brentford, Fenerbahce, West Ham United, and Leicester City after the international break, ten Hag’s future could hinge on United’s ability to turn things around swiftly.

The presence of Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands at Villa Park might serve as a reminder of the glory days, but it also casts a shadow over ten Hag. United’s failure to meet expectations has led to more than £300 million worth of signings sitting on the bench, a reflection of a recruitment strategy that has yet to deliver results.

Is There an Alternative to ten Hag?

As the international break looms, ten Hag’s position is likely to be a topic of intense debate among United’s top brass. Historically, the break has often served as a convenient juncture for managerial changes. While ten Hag’s recent performances might have spared him for the moment, United’s leadership is sure to evaluate their options carefully.

Potential replacements have been floated, from Gareth Southgate, whose tactical approach might align with United’s vision, to Thomas Tuchel, who brings a Champions League-winning pedigree. There’s also the allure of Simone Inzaghi, who guided Inter Milan to the Champions League final, and Kieran McKenna, a young and promising coach who could bring fresh ideas to Old Trafford.

For now, ten Hag can only hope that the recent draws offer some degree of reprieve. He faces the unenviable task of convincing both the board and the fans that he remains the right man to lead Manchester United forward.