Report: Wolves Stand by O’Neil as Defensive Woes Pile Up

Wolves’ Struggles Under Gary O’Neil: A Time for Patience or Change?

Wolves’ start to the season under Gary O’Neil has been nothing short of disappointing. The club finds itself at the bottom of the Premier League table, having lost six out of seven matches. The latest setback, a chaotic 5-3 loss to Brentford, has intensified scrutiny, with supporters visibly frustrated. O’Neil himself described the match as “the worst game I’ve been involved in as a coach.”

However, Wolves’ board is showing solidarity with the manager. Despite the poor results, senior officials are determined to back O’Neil, who only signed a new four-year contract in August after a promising first season at Molineux. Internally, there’s a belief in his capability and leadership to turn the situation around, especially considering Wolves’ daunting fixture list.

Defensive Woes Amid Offensive Promise

While Wolves have managed to score nine goals – outperforming eight other teams in the league – their defence has been porous, with a league-high 21 goals conceded. This imbalance has raised questions about O’Neil’s tactical approach. As they face Manchester City and Brighton post-international break, the defensive issues could worsen if not addressed.

Last season, Wolves seemed more stable with a back-five system, utilising three centre-backs and two wing-backs. There are suggestions that O’Neil may revert to this formation to tighten up defensively. Given the recent results, this change could provide the stability Wolves desperately need.

The Toughest Start in the League

It’s worth noting that Wolves have faced one of the toughest starts in the Premier League. Defeats against top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Liverpool have undoubtedly played a part in their current predicament. According to Opta’s analysis, O’Neil’s first 10 games are the most challenging of any Premier League manager this season.

With fixtures against formidable opponents like Manchester City and Brighton coming up, followed by Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, and Bournemouth in November, Wolves have a crucial window to accumulate points. These upcoming games will test not only O’Neil’s tactical flexibility but also the resilience of the team.

A United Front at Molineux

Despite the vocal discontent from fans, Wolves’ hierarchy remains supportive. Chairman Jeff Shi and sporting director Matt Hobbs have publicly expressed confidence in O’Neil’s work ethic and dedication. In a joint interview with The Telegraph, they acknowledged the club’s difficult phase but insisted on providing O’Neil with the time needed to make necessary adjustments.

Reflecting on the Brentford defeat, O’Neil admitted, “It’s the furthest I’ve seen the group from what we wanted to look like. It’s the first evidence that we need a rethink.” This level of self-awareness and willingness to adapt may be exactly what Wolves need during this challenging period.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis: Concerned Wolves Fans Voice Their Frustration

Wolves fans have every reason to be concerned about the current state of their team. The loyalty shown by the board towards O’Neil is admirable, but the worrying defensive record cannot be ignored. Fans remember the resilience of last season’s Wolves, especially when they looked comfortable in a back-five. For many, the return to this system seems like the logical step to shore up a defence that has conceded more goals than any other team in the league.

While Wolves supporters can acknowledge the brutal fixture list, the alarm bells are ringing. The defeat to Brentford was not just another loss; it was a display of chaotic football that left fans questioning the direction of the club.

O’Neil’s challenge now is not only to get points on the board but to restore faith in his vision. As Wolves enter a potentially defining stretch of the season, the supporters’ patience is wearing thin. The strength of the pack needs to be felt now more than ever, both on and off the pitch.