Tottenham Hotspur Injury Update: Latest on Son, Richarlison and More

Tottenham Hotspur Injury Update: Key Players Son and Richarlison Eyeing Return Dates

Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive form took a hit as they stumbled to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton, ending what had been a solid run of wins. Heading into the international break, Spurs are left with both an injury-laden squad and a string of vital upcoming fixtures, including a London derby against West Ham. As Tottenham looks ahead, the injury list includes key players like Heung-Min Son and Richarlison, whose return could shape their season.

Second-Half Struggles Expose Tottenham’s Defensive Woes

Tottenham’s visit to the Amex Stadium initially seemed destined to add another victory to their tally. Ange Postecoglou’s side went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison. However, what appeared to be a straightforward win turned into a nightmare, with Brighton staging a comeback. Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter brought the game level, and a late strike from Danny Welbeck handed Spurs a frustrating loss.

Postecoglou did not hold back in his post-match assessment, labelling the performance “unacceptable” and the worst of his tenure thus far. He’ll demand a swift response as they return from the break to face West Ham, with games against AZ Alkmaar, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City on the horizon.

Heung-Min Son’s Recovery Timeline

Spurs captain Heung-Min Son has been notably absent from Tottenham’s last three fixtures due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Europa League win over Qarabag. His absence has clearly impacted the squad, as his energy and leadership on the field are irreplaceable.

Speaking about Son’s condition, Postecoglou remarked, “Sonny unlikely, he’s pushing hard but I just don’t think the turnaround will be quick enough for him to be available at this stage.” The coach also hinted that Son might miss South Korea’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, explaining that while national teams manage their players, Spurs have been transparent about his medical status.

Son’s targeted return date is set for October 19, where he’s expected to feature in Tottenham’s London derby against West Ham. His comeback would be a welcome boost for a side that’s struggled without his influence.

Richarlison’s Setback Continues

Richarlison, who has been plagued by recurring calf issues, remains on the sidelines. The Brazilian forward first encountered trouble during pre-season and has since made only sporadic appearances. Postecoglou recently described Richarlison’s status as “kind of long-term” and urged fans and media alike to be patient, stating, “He’s a fair way off” from a return.

This prolonged absence has disrupted Tottenham’s forward options, with Richarlison’s pace and physicality sorely missed in matches like the Brighton clash. His anticipated return is pencilled in for November, giving him the potential to bolster the squad as the winter fixtures intensify.

Odobert’s Rehabilitation Progresses

Destiny Udogie’s resilience was on display as he completed a full 90 minutes against Brighton, but other injury concerns remain for Spurs, including summer signing Wilson Odobert. The £25 million acquisition from Burnley showed promise in the early season but suffered a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup tie against Coventry last month.

Like Richarlison, Odobert’s recovery has been labelled as “kind of long-term” by Postecoglou. While the exact timing of his return is uncertain, he’s also expected back around November, offering an injection of energy and depth to the squad during a crucial stretch.

Spurs Look to Regroup Post-Break

With a challenging schedule ahead, Tottenham will be eager to see Son, Richarlison, and Odobert return to action. As Postecoglou refines his approach, the recovery and reintegration of these key players will be pivotal for Spurs as they push for consistency in both domestic and European competitions. Their return will not only enhance the squad’s firepower but also bring a much-needed lift to a side that has shown great potential yet is still grappling with consistency.