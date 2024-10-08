Chelsea’s Injury Woes: Will Key Players Return For Liverpool Clash?

Chelsea Injury Update: Key Insights on Squad Fitness

As Chelsea gears up for the coming fixtures, the team faces a series of injury concerns that could affect their squad depth and strategy. Here’s the latest on the Blues’ injury list, with insights on their recovery and potential return dates.

Spotlight on Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill

Noni Madueke, who scored Chelsea’s lone goal in their recent 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, had to leave the pitch late into the game. With upcoming National League games against Greece and Finland, Madueke’s condition is under close watch. Chelsea’s manager, Enzo Maresca, expressed optimism about Madueke and Colwill’s conditions post-match, stating, “I think they are both ok when they went inside [to the changing room]. We will see but I don’t think there is any problem there.”

Potential Return Date: Sunday, 20 October vs Liverpool

Levi Colwill also made an early exit during the same match due to discomfort experienced in the second half. The young defender is expected to join the England squad, managed by Lee Carsley, unless further assessments reveal a more serious issue.

Monitoring Carney Chukwuemeka’s Recovery

Carney Chukwuemeka, having missed recent games due to illness, is on the road to recovery. Maresca shared an update saying, “Carney was in the squad [for Gent] but didn’t feel well during the night. He was ill; this is why he wasn’t in the squad [when the team sheets came out].”

Potential Return Date: Sunday, 20 October vs Liverpool

Update on Reece James’s Progress

Reece James continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury sustained during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in the USA. The club captain, who last played competitively in May, recently hinted at a nearing comeback on social media, posting, “Long story short I’m doing well. Hope to see you soon.” Maresca had earlier commented on James’s situation, emphasising the importance of returning only when fully fit.

Potential Return Date: Unknown

Omari Kellyman’s Setback

New recruit Omari Kellyman, who joined Chelsea this summer from Aston Villa for approximately £19 million, has yet to make his senior debut. An unfortunate hamstring injury has hampered his progress. In early September, Kellyman revealed he had encountered a setback in his recovery, potentially delaying his return by another two months.

Potential Return Date: November 2024

Chelsea continues to navigate through these challenging times with multiple key players sidelined. The team’s depth and medical staff will undoubtedly be tested as they strive to maintain competitive form in both domestic and international pl