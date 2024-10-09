Report: Young Wigan Goalkeeper Attracts Interest from Arsenal, Man United

Arsenal and Man Utd in the Hunt for Wigan’s Rising Star Sam Tickle

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have set their sights on Sam Tickle, Wigan Athletic’s young and promising goalkeeper. At just 22, Tickle has emerged as a standout in League One, keeping six consecutive clean sheets and boasting an impressive 70% clean sheet rate – the highest in the league this season. With his stock on the rise, both Premier League giants are reportedly eager to strengthen their goalkeeping ranks with a player who could bring long-term value, report Team Talk.

Interest from Arsenal and United

Arsenal’s interest in Tickle isn’t new. The Gunners have reportedly monitored him closely and considered bringing him in last summer before turning their attention to Neto from Bournemouth. However, it seems Tickle’s commitment to gaining regular playing time in League One may have swayed him to stay put, at least for now. Arsenal’s scouts have continued to observe his progress, and they must surely be impressed by what they see.

Similarly, Manchester United are believed to have an eye on Tickle as a potential backup or even future challenger for their No.1 spot. With Altay Bayindir, United’s current backup keeper, seeing limited action this season, there is speculation that he might seek a transfer to secure more regular first-team football. Tickle’s potential move to Old Trafford could inject fresh competition for Andre Onana, and at 22, he would fit United’s goal of acquiring young, homegrown talent.

Wigan Prepared for January Offers

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Wigan is bracing for bids from top-tier clubs looking to secure Tickle’s signature. The allure of a young, in-form, homegrown keeper makes him an attractive option for clubs aiming to reinforce their rosters. For Arsenal and United, bringing in Tickle would not only bolster their goalkeeping options but also help satisfy the Premier League’s homegrown player quota.

In the case of Manchester United, the club is also facing managerial uncertainty, with Erik ten Hag under pressure after a slow start to the season. TEAMtalk reports that former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter are being considered as possible replacements. If a managerial change does occur, it could further influence the club’s transfer strategy, making Tickle’s acquisition a potential priority.

Tickle’s Rising Stock

Tickle’s performances this season have set him apart, almost halfway to matching the 15 clean sheets he achieved in 46 games last season. It’s no wonder, then, that both Arsenal and United are keen to bring him into their squads. As he continues to dominate in League One, January could well be a pivotal month for his career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Arsenal or United fan, there’s plenty to be excited about with the prospect of Sam Tickle joining your club. At just 22, Tickle’s skill set and potential could make him a valuable long-term asset. For Arsenal, he represents a future replacement for Ramsdale and a means of securing depth in a key position. For United supporters, he could provide much-needed competition for Onana, adding youthful energy to the squad.

On the other hand, fans might feel cautious. Tickle has yet to face the intense pressure and competition of the Premier League, and it’s a big step up from League One. If either Arsenal or United commit to this transfer, it will be a gamble on potential rather than proven top-flight experience.

One thing is certain: Tickle’s name is rising fast, and his decision to stay at Wigan last summer shows a level of maturity not often seen at his age. Whether he makes the leap to the Premier League in January or later, he’s a player that has earned his place in the spotlight. Wigan fans should enjoy his performances while they can, as it’s clear the top clubs are ready to come calling.