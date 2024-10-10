Is Erik ten Hag’s Job at Man United Safe After Leadership Meeting?

Erik ten Hag Stays Focused as Manchester United Faces Pivotal Fixtures

The speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United continues to swirl, yet sources have informed ESPN that the Dutch manager is approaching the upcoming match against Brentford with his usual focus. Despite United’s rocky start to the season—earning just eight points from seven games—Ten Hag remains steadfast, preparing as if the season is unfolding as planned.

It’s no secret that Manchester United is struggling. After all, they’ve fallen to 14th place, a shocking start for a club of this calibre. Yet, with a demanding set of fixtures before the next international break, United’s management seems intent on giving Ten Hag the time to turn things around.

Behind Closed Doors: United’s Leadership Meeting

On Tuesday, United’s executive committee, including co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer, met in London for more than six hours. Although the nature of the discussions wasn’t disclosed, sources claim that early-season performance was a primary focus.

The long-standing frustration amongst supporters is palpable, and such meetings only add fuel to the fire of rumours. However, ESPN’s report indicates that this gathering was “long-scheduled and routine,” with no immediate threats to Ten Hag’s position.

Steady Approach Amid Mounting Pressure

For Ten Hag, this season was always meant to be a “long-term project,” and he continues to believe he has the support of key figures within the club. Following United’s recent 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, Ten Hag reaffirmed his commitment to the process. However, the grim reality is that they have won only twice in the league this season, facing defeats from major rivals, Liverpool and Tottenham, both ending 3-0.

In the coming month, United will go up against West Ham, Chelsea, and Leicester City in the Premier League, along with challenging European games against Fenerbahce and PAOK in the Europa League. These matches are likely to be critical indicators of whether Ten Hag’s approach will truly deliver results.

Preparing for Brentford and Beyond

Ahead of their next fixture, Ten Hag is expected to return to Carrington early next week. Despite his current break, the United manager has maintained contact with his staff in Manchester to ensure smooth preparations for Brentford’s visit. With this game on 19th October marking a crucial opportunity, Ten Hag will need his players to respond and deliver, especially with Brentford’s growing reputation for physical and tactical discipline under Thomas Frank.

For United fans, these upcoming games represent more than just a series of match-ups; they’re a chance to gauge whether the club’s leadership has misplaced its confidence in Ten Hag or whether, in time, the Dutchman can still steer the Red Devils to a successful season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

A concerned Manchester United supporter might find this report disconcerting. While there’s comfort in hearing that Ten Hag hasn’t been shown the door just yet, the club’s dire league position casts doubt on how long they can keep him. It’s painful to witness a once-dominant club, one that defined English football, now struggling to get through what should be winnable games.

Brentford at home should be a straightforward fixture, but nothing about United’s recent form suggests confidence. In the days when Sir Alex Ferguson ruled the touchline, these matches were routine victories. Now, even mid-table clubs can expose United’s weaknesses. Fans expect more transparency from the board about the club’s direction. Statements like “long-term project” feel like hollow promises, especially when the team’s performance is nothing short of disappointing.

As a fan, one has to ask: will Ten Hag’s patience and process eventually bring back the glory days, or is this another chapter in United’s recent history of managerial missteps? The next few fixtures will not only test Ten Hag but also reveal whether the club’s decision-makers have truly backed the right man for the job.