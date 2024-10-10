How to Watch England vs Greece Tonight: Free Live Streaming Guide

How to Watch England vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Stream for Nations League Game Today

England and Greece Face Off in Nations League Group B2

Tonight, the Three Lions welcome Greece to Wembley for a much-anticipated clash in Nations League Group B2. Both teams come into this match with perfect records, having secured two wins each in the tournament so far. England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, will aim to maintain this winning streak following back-to-back 2-0 victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

However, Carsley faces a few selection challenges, as key players Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa, and Morgan Gibbs-White are ruled out due to injuries. Captain Harry Kane will also sit this one out after suffering a knock. This opens the door for Tottenham’s new signing, Dominic Solanke, who could earn his first England cap in seven years. Carsley will also be able to call on Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Kyle Walker, all of whom return to the squad after missing the Euro 2024 final.

Greece’s Strong Start in the Nations League

Greece have been in impressive form, kicking off their Nations League campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Finland, followed by a 2-0 victory against Ireland. Currently, they sit atop Group B2, narrowly ahead of England on goal difference. Despite the two sides being level on six points each, Greece’s goal-scoring prowess places them just ahead as they arrive at Wembley tonight.

Interestingly, England last played Greece 18 years ago and remain undefeated in their nine encounters, with seven wins and two draws. One of the most memorable moments in this matchup occurred when David Beckham’s iconic last-minute free-kick earned England a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in 2001, securing their place in the 2002 World Cup.

Watching England vs Greece: TV and Live Stream Options

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7 pm BST. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 pm BST.

Live Stream: Fans who prefer to watch online can stream the match for free via the ITVX app or website, ensuring no one misses this exciting Nations League showdown.

Need a VPN to watch the match? Our preferred VPN to watch UK TV from anywhere is LibertyShield.com – they offer a 48 hour no-obligation free trial and have apps or all popular devices including Mac, Windows, FireTV, iPhone/iPad and Android.