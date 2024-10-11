Report: Newcastle Lead Race for Impressive Premier League Forward

Newcastle’s Pursuit of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo Heats Up as Eddie Howe Seeks Right-Wing Reinforcements

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, following a string of impressive performances by the Ghanaian international. With Eddie Howe actively seeking a right-winger to bolster Newcastle’s attacking options, the Cherries forward has emerged as a prime target. According to reports from TeamTalk, Newcastle are closely monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation as they prepare for the January transfer window.

Semenyo’s Rise and Why Newcastle are Interested

Semenyo has made a strong start to the Premier League season with Bournemouth, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his first seven league appearances. His form has attracted attention from multiple clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham, but Newcastle appear to be leading the charge. With Newcastle’s struggles on the right side of their attack, Semenyo’s profile aligns well with the Magpies’ immediate needs.

Despite attempts in the summer to fill this position, Newcastle missed out on signing Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga due to high transfer costs. As Eddie Howe continues to look for versatile attacking players, Semenyo’s ability to operate both as a winger and a central striker makes him an appealing option for the Newcastle boss.

Semenyo’s versatility is key for Howe, who needs depth in the forward line. Newcastle’s current attacking setup has relied heavily on Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almirón, and Jacob Murphy, but the lack of a consistent right-winger has limited the team’s effectiveness in some games. Adding Semenyo to the mix would allow Howe more tactical flexibility, especially with Almirón’s future at Newcastle in question.

Bournemouth’s Stance on Selling Semenyo

Bournemouth are aware of the growing interest in their star attacker but remain in a strong negotiating position. Semenyo is under contract until 2029, and having recently sold Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, the club is not under immediate pressure to sell. Sources indicate that it would take a “huge offer” to convince Bournemouth to part with the Ghanaian forward mid-season.

Semenyo’s current value could escalate if he continues his impressive performances, making him one of Bournemouth’s most prized assets. The club’s hierarchy is well aware of his potential, both as a player and in terms of resale value, and they are unlikely to let him leave without a significant bid from a top club.

However, should Newcastle proceed with a formal offer, Bournemouth may find it challenging to retain the player, especially with the prospect of a significant transfer fee on the table. For now, though, Bournemouth are committed to keeping him, at least until the summer, unless a club makes an offer too tempting to ignore.

Eddie Howe’s Search for Attacking Depth

With Semenyo fitting the mould of a dynamic forward who can play across the frontline, Eddie Howe’s interest is understandable. Newcastle’s attack has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but with Almirón potentially on his way out, Howe is keen on bolstering his options. As reported by TeamTalk last month, Almirón could be moving in the January transfer window, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League, MLS, and even Everton showing interest.

Should Almirón depart, Semenyo would represent a ready-made replacement who brings youth, versatility, and a high work rate to the Magpies’ frontline. His ability to create chances, take on defenders, and make defensive contributions makes him a well-rounded option who could slot seamlessly into Howe’s system.

Howe has a reputation for developing players with potential, and Semenyo’s style appears to be an excellent fit for the Newcastle manager’s tactical plans. Not only would he provide an immediate impact, but Semenyo also has the potential to develop further under Howe’s guidance, much like other young players in the Newcastle squad.

Newcastle’s Interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin

In addition to Semenyo, Newcastle remain interested in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Toffees forward has just under a year remaining on his contract, and Everton are eager to secure him on a new deal. Newcastle, however, sense an opportunity and are reportedly keen to strike a deal for Calvert-Lewin, whether in January or on a free transfer next summer.

Calvert-Lewin has kept the door open for a new contract, but Newcastle’s interest could put pressure on the player to make a decision. With Newcastle’s financial backing and growing ambition, a move to St James’ Park could be tempting for Calvert-Lewin. Eddie Howe has been monitoring his situation closely, and the striker could be an ideal long-term solution to bolster Newcastle’s forward line.

Newcastle’s interest in Calvert-Lewin demonstrates their commitment to building a well-rounded squad capable of challenging for European football. If the opportunity arises to bring in both Semenyo and Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle would significantly enhance their attacking options heading into the second half of the season.

Semenyo’s Impact on Bournemouth This Season

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers, showcasing his talents from the very first game of the 2024/25 campaign. He scored Bournemouth’s equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend, and he has since found the net against Everton and Southampton. In addition, he assisted a goal against Newcastle, further highlighting his capability against top opposition.

The Ghanaian international is currently averaging a goal every 203 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 152.2 minutes. He’s not afraid to shoot from distance, with 39.1 per cent of his attempts coming from outside the penalty area, and his dribbling ability has made him a constant threat to opposing defenders. This season, Semenyo is averaging 1.8 successful dribbles per 90 minutes and has been fouled 1.3 times per game, reflecting his tenacity in one-on-one situations.

Semenyo’s commitment on both ends of the pitch is also notable, as he has been making 1.6 successful tackles per 90 minutes. This work rate, combined with his offensive prowess, has made him an invaluable asset for Bournemouth and a highly desirable target for Newcastle.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Bournemouth fan’s perspective, the potential departure of Antoine Semenyo could be troubling. With the club having recently sold Dominic Solanke, losing another key player, especially one as versatile as Semenyo, might leave the Cherries lacking the firepower they need to avoid a relegation battle this season. Semenyo has quickly become a vital part of Bournemouth’s attack, demonstrating his capability not just as a goal-scorer but as a creative force who can operate across the front line.

For Bournemouth, the timing is not ideal either. If Semenyo moves to Newcastle mid-season, it could disrupt their momentum, and finding a suitable replacement could prove challenging, especially as January is often a tough market for securing quality players. While the club would likely receive a significant transfer fee, fans might question if short-term cash is worth the long-term impact on the team’s stability and morale.

Newcastle’s interest is understandable given their ambitions, but for Bournemouth supporters, it feels as though their club is becoming a target for bigger teams looking to cherry-pick talent. The growing interest in Bournemouth players, while flattering, is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by clubs outside the Premier League’s financial elite. Losing players like Semenyo could eventually hinder Bournemouth’s progress if reinvestment doesn’t match the quality of the departures.