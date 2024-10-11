Report: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘On the Verge’ of Managerial Return Amid Man United Links

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Verge of a Football Comeback

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be back on the sidelines sooner than many expected. Nearly three years after his exit from Old Trafford, the Norwegian has reportedly been in discussions with a major football club, according to The Mirror, which cited Danish news outlet Tipsbladet. Solskjaer, who enjoyed a relatively successful spell as United’s manager, remains a prominent figure in the footballing world, and his potential return to management has garnered considerable interest.

Talks with a Major Club

Solskjaer has kept a low profile since his departure from Manchester United in November 2021, but recent reports suggest that he has been approached for a new managerial role. Although he turned down an offer to interview for the Danish national team position with their director of football, Peter Møller, Solskjaer is reportedly in talks with an undisclosed ‘big club.’ This move seems to indicate that he is ready to jump back into the competitive world of football management, with a role that could reignite his career on a grand stage.

“I am not finished with management,” Solskjaer has said on several occasions, hinting at his determination to make a comeback. The possibility of a club role, rather than an international position, could align more closely with his ambitions of returning to the day-to-day rhythm and intensity of club football.

Fond Memories and New Aspirations

Reflecting on his time at United, Solskjaer has often mentioned the passion he feels for the club that was his home for so many years as both a player and a manager. At a recent event, he revealed, “If the [United] family asks, I would say yes every day of the week. It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now – but I would say yes, of course.”

While these comments were made in the context of a hypothetical return to Manchester United, they highlight Solskjaer’s continuing connection to the Premier League and his hope of someday managing in it again. Additionally, he has expressed an openness to managing Norway’s national team in the future, noting, “I am a proud Norwegian and proud of where I come from.” However, with the current opportunity in club football, it seems Solskjaer is prioritising a return to the dugout at the club level rather than a national team role.

What Could This Mean for Manchester United?

Solskjaer’s potential return to football comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding current United manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, who replaced Solskjaer’s successor Ralf Rangnick, is under pressure after a disappointing start to the season. According to The Mirror, United’s board held discussions about Ten Hag’s future earlier this week, though no official statements have been made.

While Solskjaer is not a current candidate for the United job, his interest in management and nostalgia for Old Trafford suggest he would consider a return to Manchester United if the situation presented itself. “It’s not about me or the job, but the love for the club,” Solskjaer has said in past interviews. His sentiments may resonate with fans who feel the club needs a manager who understands United’s culture and identity.

Is a Premier League Return on the Horizon?

With Solskjaer actively pursuing a managerial role and a large club reportedly keen on him, questions abound regarding where he might land. While he’s no stranger to the pressures of managing a major club, his next move could either solidify his reputation or lead him down a challenging path, depending on the club’s standing and expectations.

For United fans, it’s a nostalgic prospect to imagine Solskjaer once again involved in the Premier League, either at the helm of another club or perhaps in some future role at Old Trafford. But whether he will indeed return to England or take up a position elsewhere remains uncertain.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Manchester United fans might look at Solskjaer’s potential return to management with a mixture of nostalgia and apprehension. On one hand, Solskjaer represents a link to United’s golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson. His tenure as a manager had its highs, such as the memorable Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain. But ultimately, the inconsistent results and lack of trophies led to his downfall. Seeing him linked to another major club could evoke a sense of “what if” for some fans who hoped he might return to Old Trafford one day.

From a rival’s perspective, if Solskjaer does secure a top managerial role, it could add an interesting layer to the Premier League. For United fans, Solskjaer’s re-emergence could serve as a reminder of a time when the club’s leadership was tied closely to its heritage. Whether United would welcome him back in the future is another matter, as some fans may feel that the club needs fresh, tactical innovation rather than a return to familiar faces.

Regardless, Solskjaer’s next move will undoubtedly be watched closely by fans and rivals alike, with many wondering if the Norwegian can finally establish himself among the managerial elite outside the shadow of Old Trafford.