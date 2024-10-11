Report: Tottenham Set Huge Asking Price Amid Real Madrid Interest

Real Madrid Eyeing Romero: Romano Dispels Release Clause Rumours

Real Madrid’s interest in Tottenham’s star defender Cristian Romero shows no signs of fading. With transfer speculation swirling since the summer window closed, fresh updates from Fabrizio Romano shed light on the situation. As the Spanish giants continue to scout potential defensive reinforcements, Romero has emerged as a key target on their radar.

Real Madrid’s Defensive Dilemma

The Spanish club has been seeking younger options to bolster their backline, especially as stalwarts like David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger enter their 30s. Their pursuit of 18-year-old Leny Yoro fell through, with Manchester United swooping in instead. As a result, Real Madrid remain on the lookout for defensive solutions, with Romero and Arsenal’s William Saliba among the top candidates linked to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rumours suggested that a release clause in Romero’s contract might offer Real Madrid an easy route to securing his services. However, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quashed these claims, stating, “There’s NO €65m release clause into Cuti Romero’s contract at Spurs despite reports from Argentina. Tottenham considered him untouchable last summer despite interest from top clubs.” This revelation implies that any prospective bid will need to be substantial for Tottenham to entertain the idea of selling their influential defender.

🚨⚪️ There’s NO €65m release clause into Cuti Romero’s contract at Spurs despite reports from Argentina. Tottenham considered him untouchable last summer despite interest from top clubs. pic.twitter.com/UYC7wQAGxT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2024

Tottenham’s Price Tag Signals Intent

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear that the club will not let Romero go on the cheap. Levy reportedly set a whopping £146 million (€175m/$191m) price tag on the Argentine World Cup winner, a clear message to suitors that Spurs are not keen on parting with one of their most valuable assets.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a significant figure at the club since his arrival in 2021. After initially joining on loan, Tottenham secured Romero for £42.5 million, recognising his potential as a long-term defensive leader. His performances have since justified that investment, with Romero playing a pivotal role under Ange Postecoglou’s management.

Romero’s Growing Influence at Spurs

Since the appointment of Postecoglou, Romero has taken on a more prominent leadership role, being named vice-captain alongside James Maddison. The Argentine’s development has been marked by a notable improvement in discipline, addressing an area that raised concerns last season. His growth has not gone unnoticed, with his tenacity and defensive prowess making him a cornerstone of Tottenham’s evolving backline.

However, Romero’s form was questioned after the recent North London derby loss to Arsenal, where he was outmuscled by Gabriel for a crucial goal. Postecoglou was quick to defend his player, dismissing any concerns about fatigue following international duty. The manager clarified, “It wasn’t mentioned to me before the game. I knew nothing about it. The players got back on Thursday and we had a Sunday game. No one reported anything other than the usual checks of people coming back from international duty.”

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Cristian Romero’s latest performance data, as shown in the chart from Fbref, offers a comprehensive view of his contributions over the past year. The metrics reveal a well-rounded centre-back who excels across multiple facets of the game, setting himself apart as one of Tottenham’s most valuable assets.

Defensive Resilience and Aerial Strength

Romero’s defensive stats reflect his reliability, ranking in the 83rd percentile for tackling dribblers and the 85th percentile for aerial duels won. His ability to read the game is also evident, with his combined tackles and interceptions (Tkl+Int) placing him in the 79th percentile. These numbers illustrate his knack for breaking up play and his comfort in physical duels, making him a formidable presence in the Spurs backline.

Passing and Ball Progression

Possession data highlights Romero’s importance in Tottenham’s build-up play. His pass completion rate sits at an impressive 90th percentile, underscoring his precision in distribution. Furthermore, he ranks in the 96th percentile for passes attempted, indicating his willingness to engage in play from the back. His ability to move the ball upfield is supported by his high percentile rankings in progressive passes (88th) and progressive carries (73rd), signifying his contribution to transitioning the team from defence to attack.

Attacking Contributions and Playmaking Potential

While Romero is primarily recognised for his defensive qualities, his attacking contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. He ranks notably high in metrics like npxG + xAG (92nd percentile) and shot-creating actions (79th percentile), suggesting that his involvement extends beyond mere defensive duties. This data points to a defender who is capable of instigating attacking moves, providing an extra dimension to Tottenham’s play.

The performance data from Fbref paints a picture of a versatile defender whose skills contribute significantly across all phases of play.