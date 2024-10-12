Alvaro Carreras: A Mistake Manchester United Can Still Fix

Manchester United’s Alvaro Carreras Conundrum: Potential Missed Opportunity?

The saga surrounding Manchester United and Alvaro Carreras is an unfolding narrative that epitomises the challenges of modern squad management. Allowed to join Benfica on a permanent basis in the summer for a modest £5 million, the young Spaniard has since showcased his talent in the Primeira Liga, casting questions over United’s decision to let him go. As Express reported, “Manchester United are closely monitoring Alvaro Carreras’ development after allowing him to join Benfica permanently,” underlining the club’s keen interest in a player they once had at Carrington.

Carreras’ Emergence at Benfica

Carreras has wasted no time making a mark on Benfica’s defence. Following an initial loan spell in January, the 21-year-old Spain U21 international has seamlessly slotted into the team, quickly establishing himself as a defensive stalwart. The Portuguese giants have put their faith in him, as evidenced by his back-to-back 90-minute outings in the Champions League, including a resounding 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. It’s no wonder, then, that clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly casting their eyes on him, alongside United, as they assess their own defensive options.

The contrast with United’s situation is stark. Last season, a spate of injuries saw manager Erik ten Hag scrambling to find a reliable left-back. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw were sidelined, forcing the club to bring in Sergio Reguilon on a temporary deal from Tottenham. Yet, despite the defensive woes, United refrained from recalling Carreras, allowing him to join Benfica permanently instead.

Left-Back Conundrum at United

United’s issues at left-back are well documented. Injury to Shaw and Malacia’s absence early this season left Ten Hag reliant on makeshift options. Diogo Dalot has been pressed into service on the left side of defence, while Noussair Mazraoui, signed from Bayern Munich, has primarily played on the right but is now temporarily sidelined. The lack of consistency in defence is a continuing frustration for the fans, with the absence of a solid left-back option more noticeable with every game.

Allowing Carreras to leave last summer for a relatively small sum raises questions about United’s decision-making process. Was it a case of not seeing his potential, or did United miscalculate their needs in a position that has become increasingly thin? As Express pointed out, “Carreras was right there, and rather than recalling him from Granada in the winter, he was shipped off to Benfica instead.”

An Active Buy-Back Clause?

The looming January transfer window now places United in a delicate position. According to the report, a buy-back clause exists in Carreras’ contract with Benfica, which might give United first refusal should they decide to bring him back. However, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and even Juventus reportedly keeping tabs, United may need to act quickly if they are to avoid losing him a second time.

The big question remains: should United trigger this buy-back clause? Given the current injury situation and the need for a left-back with Premier League potential, bringing Carreras back could provide a significant boost. His experience in the Champions League with Benfica would certainly add depth and, crucially, demonstrate his readiness to step up on bigger stages.

Yet, the decision may ultimately rest on who is at the helm in January. Ten Hag’s position remains precarious, and a change in management could further complicate Carreras’ return. Whoever leads United moving forward will need to decide if Carreras can fill the defensive void or if the club should look elsewhere for more established options.

Competition from European Giants

With heavyweights like Barcelona and Real Madrid now in the mix, United may face stiff competition should they wish to re-sign Carreras. The lure of playing for one of Spain’s top teams could understandably appeal to Carreras, and Benfica could benefit from a bidding war. But United’s foresight in including a buy-back option gives them an edge – one they would be wise to consider before Carreras’ stock rises further.

In many ways, this situation underscores a missed opportunity. United’s squad has long cried out for consistency in defensive positions, and Carreras has the potential to provide exactly that. Bringing him back, even if it requires an additional investment, could rectify an oversight that is only becoming more apparent with each passing game.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The Carreras situation is frustrating, to say the least. As injuries plagued United’s backline, a young, talented left-back like Carreras could have seamlessly filled the void. Watching him excel at Benfica adds a layer of regret – a player we could have had in our ranks now shines elsewhere. For fans, the left-back issue has been a recurring concern. With the lack of consistency and depth in defence, seeing Carreras grow in another league feels like a missed chance for stability and youthful dynamism at Old Trafford.

There is hope, though. The buy-back clause could be an opportunity to bring Carreras home, albeit at a slightly higher cost. Still, the young Spaniard has shown he can handle the pressure of big games. Investing in him now, with the chance to nurture his development further at United, seems like a decision worth making. While the club has been linked with a number of high-profile players, bringing back Carreras might be the smarter, more strategic move. After all, it’s not often you get a second chance to capitalise on young talent that came through your own ranks.