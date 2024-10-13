Report: Liverpool Set to Swoop for Benfica’s Young Left-Back

Liverpool Target Álvaro Carreras as Long-Term Left-Back Solution

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Álvaro Carreras, Benfica’s emerging 21-year-old left-back, as a potential successor to Andy Robertson. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Reds are intrigued by Carreras’ defensive solidity and attacking prowess, qualities that have seen him flourish at Benfica and stand out as one of Europe’s most promising full-backs.

Benfica initially brought Carreras in on loan from Manchester United, but his performances quickly convinced them to make the move permanent for €6 million. Since then, Carreras has solidified his role under both Roger Schmidt and Bruno Lage. His latest exploits include a standout display in a 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid, which showcased his adaptability and composure against high-level opposition. Such performances have raised his profile and prompted Liverpool’s interest as they search for a future left-back, with Robertson now on the cusp of 30.

Carreras’ English Experience and Potential Fit at Liverpool

One of the factors making Carreras a suitable candidate for Liverpool is his familiarity with English football. Having been part of Manchester United’s academy and later loaned out to Preston North End, he has gained valuable experience in the physical and fast-paced English game. Carreras himself admitted in an interview with AS, “I wanted to grow football-wise, and United came with an incredible future proposal.” Such ambition reflects Liverpool’s own development philosophy, especially under new manager Arne Slot, who is known for blending youth with tactical versatility.

Slot has a reputation for high-intensity, possession-based football, a style that Carreras would likely thrive in. Carreras boasts impressive stats for progressive carries and passes, as well as defensive metrics that suggest he is ready for a step up. However, securing him won’t come cheap. Benfica have him under contract until 2029, and while his release clause hasn’t been disclosed, a move could be costly given the Portuguese club’s track record as shrewd negotiators.

Taking on the Grimaldo Role

At Benfica, Carreras has emerged as a natural successor to Alex Grimaldo, who moved on to Bayer Leverkusen and made his mark with the Spanish national team. Carreras now finds himself following in similar footsteps, with clubs from across Europe taking notice. He’s clearly focused on his role at Benfica, having played a full 90 minutes in his last seven league matches, but AS suggests that Liverpool are the first major club to make overtures towards him.

Grimaldo’s move to the Bundesliga was indicative of Benfica’s player development model, and Carreras looks to be on a similar trajectory. His attacking metrics, including his percentile rankings in progressive passes and carries, demonstrate his ability to contribute in the final third – a necessity for a Liverpool full-back. Additionally, his size and physicality make him well-suited to the demands of English football.

Liverpool’s Transfer Challenge

If Liverpool are serious about bringing Carreras to Anfield, they’ll need to meet Benfica’s valuation, which won’t be a minor investment. As AS pointed out, the move would require Liverpool to “dig deep into their pockets,” particularly given Benfica’s skill at negotiating high transfer fees. But with Robertson aging and no other like-for-like replacement on the roster, the investment may well be worth it.

Carreras’ combination of experience, physicality, and attacking ability would fit well with Liverpool’s high-intensity style. Though he still has areas for improvement defensively, particularly in tackling and aerial duels, Liverpool could be the perfect place for him to refine his skills. If Slot and Liverpool’s technical team can navigate the challenges of a deal with Benfica, they may just secure their left-back for the next decade.

How Álvaro Carreras Could Fit into Liverpool’s System under Arne Slot

Analysing Álvaro Carreras’ performance data against Andy Robertson’s reveals a player who brings something different to the table. Fbref data highlights Carreras as an attacking full-back who contributes significantly in possession, particularly with progressive passes and carries. While Robertson remains a well-rounded defender with balanced metrics, Carreras stands out with his offensive stats, which reflect a player who loves to push forward and make things happen in the final third.

Offensive Attributes: Emphasis on Progression

One of Carreras’ standout features is his ability to carry the ball forward effectively, ranking in the 90th percentile for progressive carries and the 93rd percentile for progressive passes among full-backs. This is indicative of a player who would slot well into Liverpool’s possession-heavy system, especially in games where they dominate the ball. His ability to transition play quickly aligns with how Slot is likely to utilise his full-backs as auxiliary attackers. Carreras’ shot-creating actions are also notable, making him a potent threat from deep – a trait Liverpool could exploit, particularly when they need to break down defensive teams.

In comparison, Robertson’s chart shows a full-back who is not just a forward threat but also reliable in his defensive duties. Robertson’s offensive contributions, especially in assists and expected assisted goals (xAG), continue to be a critical component of Liverpool’s strategy. However, Carreras brings a different profile with his dribbling and possession-based metrics, which could help Liverpool vary their attacking approach down the left.

Defensive Metrics: A Gap in Physical Duels

Defensively, Carreras shows areas that need attention. His percentile ranks for aerial duels (43rd percentile) and tackles + interceptions (14th percentile) indicate that he may struggle in physical contests. This is where Robertson outshines him, with a sturdier presence in tackles and an overall solid defensive contribution. If Carreras were to join Liverpool, he would need to improve his one-on-one defending to handle the physical demands of the Premier League. Slot’s system requires full-backs to contribute in pressing and winning high balls, areas where Carreras currently lags behind.

Potential Tactical Evolution at Liverpool

Tactically, Carreras offers Slot the option of a more attacking full-back on the left, allowing for greater variation in the team’s shape. He could be utilised similarly to how Pep Guardiola deploys João Cancelo at Manchester City – as a left-back who frequently moves into midfield or higher up the pitch to support attacks. This would complement Alexander-Arnold’s tendency to drop back, balancing Liverpool’s setup.

Ultimately, Carreras’ offensive strengths and technical skill set make him a player who could thrive at Liverpool, especially in situations that require them to unlock compact defences. However, his defensive limitations would need to be managed, either through tactical adjustments or further development under Slot’s guidance. Carreras brings intriguing possibilities, but Liverpool would need to be prepared to work on his defensive skills to ensure he becomes the well-rounded full-back they need for the long term.