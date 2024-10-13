Arsenal Injury Updates: Return Dates for Key Players Ahead of Busy October

Arsenal Injury Updates: Key Return Dates and Concerns for Mikel Arteta’s Squad

As Arsenal prepare for a challenging October fixture list, they face lingering injury concerns and some hopeful returns. The Gunners have been handed a mixed bag of fitness updates as they look to maintain their strong start to the Premier League campaign and push forward in European competition. Here is a rundown of Arsenal’s injury updates and anticipated return dates.

Bukayo Saka’s Fitness Worry

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s influential winger, has given Mikel Arteta cause for concern after limping off during England’s recent 2-1 Nations League defeat against Greece. Interim boss Lee Carsley commented, “He’s being assessed. In the build-up to the first goal, you could see he felt something in his leg.” Saka’s presence is invaluable for Arsenal, and with the Bournemouth clash approaching, Arteta will hope his star man’s injury is not serious. Saka has been ruled out of England’s game against Finland, and Arsenal will be monitoring his recovery closely.

Potential return date: Unknown, pending further assessment

Kai Havertz’s Knee Knock

Kai Havertz has impressed this season, contributing six goals across all competitions. The German forward withdrew from international duty with a knee issue following Arsenal’s recent 3-1 victory over Southampton. Arsenal supporters can breathe a sigh of relief, however, as reports suggest Havertz’s exit from the Germany squad was precautionary. The club is optimistic that he will be fit to face Bournemouth, making him available just after the international break.

Potential return date: 19 October, vs Bournemouth

Thomas Partey’s Illness Setback

Thomas Partey’s versatility has been tested this season, with the Ghanaian midfielder stepping in as a makeshift right-back in recent fixtures. Partey withdrew from the Ghana squad citing “medical issues,” which, according to reports, is due to illness rather than injury. Arteta will be hopeful of his return as Arsenal gear up for a busy run of games with Partey expected back in time to take on Bournemouth.

Potential return date: 19 October, vs Bournemouth

Martin Odegaard’s Encouraging Progress

Captain Martin Odegaard has been a significant absentee since the 1-1 draw with Brighton in late August, following ankle ligament damage while on duty with Norway. Despite early concerns about the extent of the injury, Odegaard has provided positive updates, mentioning that his recovery is progressing ahead of schedule. Arteta is cautious but optimistic, and while a Bournemouth return might come too soon, Odegaard could potentially feature before the end of the month, a timely boost for Arsenal with a fixture against Liverpool looming.

Potential return date: Late October

Ben White Nearing Return

Ben White has missed Arsenal’s last four matches after sustaining a groin injury. Arteta hinted that White was close to returning before the Southampton match but ultimately missed out. The defender’s ability to operate at right-back or centre-back makes him a valuable asset, and with another fortnight for recovery, he could be ready to feature against Bournemouth.

Potential return date: 19 October, vs Bournemouth

Jurrien Timber: A Doubtful Start to October

Having shone in both full-back positions, Timber has become a versatile addition for Arteta. However, he picked up an unspecified issue during the Champions League victory over PSG and was absent for the following match. Like White, Timber was a late scratch from the lineup, but with international rest, he is on track for a return post-break.

Potential return date: 19 October, vs Bournemouth

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s Expected Comeback

Zinchenko has been sidelined with a calf injury since the Brighton draw but is anticipated back shortly. Arteta confirmed before the Southampton game that the Ukrainian is likely to return once the international window concludes, providing Arsenal with added depth on the left side of defence.

Potential return date: 19 October, vs Bournemouth

Long-Term Absences: Kieran Tierney and Neto

Kieran Tierney has been out since suffering a hamstring injury during Euro 2024, and updates on his progress remain scarce. Tierney’s role within Arteta’s plans is unclear, as other players have stepped up in his absence. Arsenal’s new goalkeeper Neto, currently on loan, will be ineligible to face his parent club Bournemouth, leaving David Raya as the likely starter.

Potential return date for Tierney: Unknown

Neto’s availability: Ineligible vs Bournemouth