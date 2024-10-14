Report: Juventus Eyes Jonathan David and Calvert-Lewin Amid Vlahovic Dependency

Juventus’ Dusan Dilemma: A Striker Problem in Turin

Juventus currently faces a pressing issue in the form of their sole available striker, Dusan Vlahovic. With the 23-year-old Serbian forward shouldering immense pressure, the Bianconeri lack credible alternatives in the frontline. This has placed an undeniable strain on both the player and the club, as highlighted by Corriere dello Sport.

The Dilemma of Dependency

Dusan Vlahovic is central to Juventus’ attack, a role that has proven burdensome for the young forward. Earning a hefty contract reportedly worth €23 million gross per year, the forward has little reprieve. Juventus has no other striker of comparable calibre, nor do they possess suitable alternatives on the bench. In situations where Vlahovic is either unavailable or underperforming, the options to replace him with players possessing similar qualities are non-existent. As Corriere dello Sport notes, “If he is not well, he plays anyway.”

The situation was underscored during Juventus’ recent goalless draw with Napoli. Vlahovic struggled in the first half, registering just six touches and zero shots on target. He was substituted for Tim Weah, who lacks the striking prowess required for such a high-stakes position. Arkadiusz Milik, another forward option, remains sidelined following knee surgery, and he is not expected to return before 2025. The situation highlights the club’s dependence on Vlahovic and the pressing need for reinforcements.

Pursuing Jonathan David: A New Face for Juventus?

While Vlahovic has shown promise, Juventus is actively considering other options to bolster their attack. Reports have suggested that Lille’s Jonathan David is on Juventus’ radar, and he may soon be available on a free transfer. Born in 2000, David has racked up 124 goals in 273 appearances, a testament to his scoring prowess.

Juventus Technical Director Cristiano Giuntoli recently commented on the prospect of bringing David to Turin: “We are talking with [David’s agent], we have agreed to sit down around a table towards Christmas.” This potential signing could prove pivotal, especially given Juventus’ current economic constraints. With over €200 million spent on transfers this past summer, securing David on a free transfer could alleviate some of the financial strain.

Despite the appeal of signing David, there are tactical considerations. According to Corriere dello Sport, “More than a few in the technical area believe the Canadian is an ideal player to play alongside another striker and less inclined to support the weight of the department alone.” Should Juventus sign David, he may require a partner in attack, a prospect that raises further questions about Juventus’ tactical approach going forward.

Other Options on the Horizon: Calvert-Lewin

Juventus is also reportedly eyeing Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English forward, who has played for the Toffees since 2016, will be out of contract soon, potentially making him available for a summer transfer. At 189 centimetres, Calvert-Lewin offers a physical presence that could benefit Juventus in deadlocked matches. His contract status and national team ambitions could make him an intriguing addition, especially as he eyes a return to the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Calvert-Lewin’s experience in the Premier League, coupled with his aerial ability, could bring a new dimension to Juventus’ attack. The question remains, however, whether Juventus can afford his wages or if he would fit seamlessly into Thiago Motta’s tactical plans.

Planning for the Future Amid Financial Constraints

Juventus’ financial issues have been well-documented. This summer alone, the club has committed over €60 million for immediate purchases, with an additional €65 million in buyouts and deferred payments lined up for the next season. Juventus will need to strategise carefully to navigate these financial waters, especially if they hope to make meaningful additions to their squad. Finding the right balance between affordability and quality will be key as they plan for future transfers, especially in attack.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Juventus supporter, this news evokes a sense of cautious optimism. On one hand, Vlahovic’s recent form – five goals in three games – showcases his potential and value to the team. However, the dependency on a single striker is troubling, especially given the physical demands placed on players in both domestic and European competitions.

Adding Jonathan David or Dominic Calvert-Lewin could provide much-needed depth, but it’s not without challenges. David may need a strike partner to reach his full potential, raising questions about Juventus’ flexibility in tactics. Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin’s injury record is a potential red flag; signing him could either be a masterstroke or a gamble given his recent struggles in the Premier League.

Overall, Juventus finds itself at a crossroads. Investing in new talent, whether David or Calvert-Lewin, could relieve some of the pressure on Vlahovic. However, with limited financial resources, they must tread carefully to avoid long-term issues. For now, the Bianconeri faithful must hope that any future signings are both financially viable and tactically sound – only time will tell if these potential recruits will complement or complicate Juventus’ title ambitions.