Journalist: Liverpool and Man City Eyeing Move to Sign £12m Champions League Midfielder

European football’s scouting networks are buzzing with the news of 17-year-old Serbian sensation Andrija Maksimovic. Recently highlighted by Patrick Berger of Sky Sports Germany, Maksimovic has attracted the attention of top clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City. His rapid ascent in professional football is stirring discussions across the sport’s community, especially after becoming Serbia’s youngest-ever player during a UEFA Nations League victory over Switzerland.

🚨 Exkl. #BVB hat Andrija Maksimovic (17/🇷🇸) von Roter Stern Belgrad im Visier. Jüngster je eingesetzter serbischer Nationalspieler seit diesem Wochenende. Vertrag bei @crvenazvezdafk noch bis 2027. Preisschild: mind. €15m. Noch kein konkreter Vorstoß, nur abtasten …… pic.twitter.com/XF9EcXmmeP — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) October 14, 2024

Rapid Rise to Prominence

Andrija Maksimovic is not just any emerging talent; his journey is one of rapid progression and notable milestones. Born in 2007, he has already etched his name in Serbian football history by debuting for the national team in a competitive match against Switzerland. His performance there only adds to his growing reputation, which began flourishing at Red Star Belgrade and on dual registration at Graficar Beograd in the second tier.

The young midfielder was swiftly recalled by Red Star after an impressive start to the season, featuring prominently in both domestic and Champions League matches. With only a handful of top-flight appearances, Maksimovic has shown enough potential to be included in Serbia’s squad by national coach Dragan Stojkovic, indicating his significant potential.

European Giants Circle

It’s not just his national team that has taken notice. According to Berger, Liverpool and Manchester City are part of a select group of elite clubs, which also includes Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, keenly monitoring Maksimovic’s development. The interest from such high-calibre clubs speaks volumes about his abilities and the impact he’s expected to make in European football.

Despite the growing interest, no club has yet made a concrete approach, though Red Star is believed to be preparing for offers and is reportedly expecting at least €15m (£12.5m) for their young star, whose contract extends until 2027.

Skillset and Style of Play

Maksimovic’s style has drawn audacious comparisons to Lionel Messi, primarily due to his dribbling prowess. Though physically different, his agility and ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces have seen him thrive on the right flank, both as a winger and occasionally as a full-back. His versatility was also on display when he lined up as a ‘number 10’ against Inter Milan in European competition, demonstrating his adaptability and tactical intelligence.

“Earlier in the season, Maksimovic was operating as a winger or ‘number 10’ for Graficar, racking up three goals and two assists in five games before being recalled,” reports Berger. His technical skills, coupled with a natural understanding of the game, allow him to be effective across multiple positions—an attribute that top clubs find highly appealing.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester City fan, the prospect of having Andrija Maksimovic in our squad is genuinely exciting. The youngster’s versatility and flair could provide us with additional depth and variety in the attacking midfield, especially under Pep Guardiola’s guidance, who is known for nurturing young talent.

Maksimovic’s potential arrival could also signal a strategic move by City to secure a long-term replacement for some of our ageing midfield maestros. Given his early comparisons to football greats and his proven adaptability in various midfield roles, Maksimovic seems like an ideal fit for City’s dynamic and fluid playing style. Moreover, with Arne Slot at Liverpool now shifting dynamics there, it’s crucial for City to stay ahead in the recruitment game, ensuring our continued dominance at the top of English and European football.