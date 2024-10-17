Report: Ten Hag Faces Make-or-Break Fixtures

Erik Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United: A Temporary Reprieve or Ongoing Uncertainty?

Manchester United’s start to the 2023-2024 season has been nothing short of disastrous. After their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, Erik ten Hag’s position as manager looked perilous. With Thomas Tuchel, one of the frontrunners to replace him, now appointed as England’s manager, questions swirl about whether Manchester United will regret not making a more aggressive play for the German tactician.

Thomas Tuchel and the Missed Opportunity

Tuchel’s decision to take the England job and end talks with Manchester United might have seemed like a stroke of luck for Ten Hag, but will the Red Devils regret not securing the German for Old Trafford? The Mirror reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United’s executive team were in discussions with Tuchel as recently as the summer, but “the 51-year-old German decided to end his talks with United”. Ratcliffe’s efforts to persuade him came to a halt, with Tuchel’s gaze firmly set on the Three Lions.

The timing of Tuchel’s move leaves Manchester United in a precarious position. Tuchel is now tied to the England national team until at least after the 2026 World Cup, leaving him off-limits for any Premier League club eyeing his expertise. As United look to right the ship under Ten Hag, the potential loss of Tuchel as a future option must be weighing heavily on the minds of the club’s hierarchy.

Erik Ten Hag: A Temporary Reprieve?

Ten Hag’s stay of execution could prove short-lived. While Tuchel may no longer be available, this international break has given Ten Hag a small window of opportunity to turn things around, starting with the upcoming fixtures. The next seven games will likely decide his fate, with encounters against Brentford, Leicester (twice), West Ham, Chelsea, and crucial Europa League ties against PAOK Salonika and Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The pressure remains immense on Ten Hag, who must produce an immediate improvement in both results and performances. The Mirror highlighted how “there is no escape from the pressure he is under”, and given United’s recent goal drought—failing to find the back of the net in their last three Premier League matches—he will need to find a way to reignite his squad’s attacking spark.

Perhaps most worryingly, Saturday’s match against Brentford could serve as an audition for Thomas Frank, the Brentford boss who has drawn the attention of Manchester United’s higher-ups. Frank has been quietly building a reputation with his impressive work at Brentford, making him a credible contender for the Old Trafford hot seat.

What Went Wrong for Ten Hag?

When Ten Hag took over at Manchester United, there was optimism that the Dutchman could restore the club to its former glory. However, his tenure has been marked by inconsistency, tactical missteps, and a lack of cohesion on the pitch. The loss of Scott McTominay to Napoli, as noted by the Mirror, has left a gap in United’s midfield, with the former Red Devil “having scored twice in three games for the Serie A side”. Ten Hag’s side is now in desperate need of someone who can step up and take responsibility for goals and leadership in the middle of the park.

The visit of Brentford could not come at a worse time for United. Last season, they required two added-time goals from McTominay to salvage a win against the Bees at Old Trafford, and with the Scottish midfielder now plying his trade in Italy, who will step up for Ten Hag’s team this time around?

Will Time Run Out for Ten Hag?

Ten Hag may have survived this international break, but the clock is still ticking. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe keeping a close eye on potential replacements, the Dutchman has little room for error. United fans will be watching anxiously, hoping for signs of improvement but aware that another string of poor results could spell the end for their manager.

The Mirror aptly pointed out the potential consequences: “Ten Hag knows he must oversee an immediate improvement in results and performances if he is to keep his job beyond the next international break.” The outcome of the next seven games may well determine whether Erik ten Hag has a future at Manchester United or whether the club will be searching for his replacement sooner rather than later.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The initial optimism surrounding Erik ten Hag has quickly evaporated, replaced by a familiar feeling of frustration. The team’s dismal start to the season raises the same old questions about leadership, tactics, and player performance. The idea of missing out on Thomas Tuchel now feels like a bitter pill to swallow, even if the club couldn’t do much to change the German’s mind.

Tuchel’s pedigree is undeniable, and his success at Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, gives him the sort of CV that any top club would crave. Losing him to the England job, and seeing him off-limits for the foreseeable future, feels like a major missed opportunity. But even with Tuchel out of the picture, the pressure on Ten Hag has only intensified.

Looking ahead, the fixture list isn’t kind. Brentford are no pushovers, and with Leicester and West Ham also looming, it’s hard to see how this Manchester United squad—plagued by inconsistency and a lack of identity—can suddenly turn things around. Ten Hag may have been handed a lifeline with Tuchel’s decision, but unless he can inspire a major improvement, United could soon be scrambling for a new direction once again. Fans can only hope that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the board are already planning for all possible outcomes.